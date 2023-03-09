Ex-Chiefs QB Trent Green Urges KC to Sign Recently-Cut WR: ‘Easy Sell’

The Kansas City Chiefs have many different ways in which they can restock their receiver room for the 2023 season, even if it means running it back with a very similar group compared to last. But former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green has a player in mind for the defending Super Bowl champions and let it be known publicly.

The player Green has in mind: Chosen Robbie Anderson.

“How long until Brett Veach and @Chiefs sign Anderson? Easy sell… He hasn’t played much the last [couple] seasons, sign a 1 yr incentive loaded deal,” Green wrote on Twitter on March 6. “He gets to play w the best QB on the planet. Low risk/High reward for both.”

How long until Brett Veach and @Chiefs sign Anderson? Easy sell… He hasn’t played much the last cpl seasons, sign a 1 yr incentive loaded deal. He gets to play w the best QB on the planet. Low risk/High reward for both. https://t.co/QnbNo7FntG — Trent Green (@trentgreen10) March 6, 2023

Robbie Anderson: From Undrafted to Tenured Veteran

Chosen Robbie Anderson, 29, entered the NFL undrafted out of Temple in 2016. His NFL journey began by way of a contract with the New York Jets in May 2016, and from there he proved his worth.

During four seasons in New York, Anderson accumulated 207 receptions for 3,059 yards — 14.8 yards per reception — and 20 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. In 2020, Anderson became a free agent for the first time in his career in ended up signing a two-year, $20 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. After recording a 95-1095-3 stat line during his first season in Carolina, the team then gave Anderson a two-year, $29.5 million contract extension in August 2021.

Anderson’s production following his extension with Carolina dipped. During the 2021 season, he caught 53 passes for 519 yards and 5 touchdowns in 17 games played. During the 2022 season, he caught 13 passes for 206 yards and 1 touchdown in six games with the Panthers.

On October 17, Carolina traded Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick. In 10 games with the Cardinals, Anderson caught 7 passes for 76 yards. He was then released by Arizona on March 8.

Though it has been a couple of years since Anderson has had a highly-productive season, poor quarterback play in Carolina and Arizona is a large part of that reason. As a fully healthy player that has something to prove, signing a one-year, prove-it deal with Kansas City so he can catch passes from Patrick Mahomes could be a great course of action for Anderson. That could put him in line to earn a sizable payday in 2024 if he performed well with the Chiefs in 2023.

Also — if you’re confused about Anderson’s first name change, he legally changed his name to “Chosen” per an Instagram post in February.

Twitter Reacts to Trent Green’s Tweet

Twitter users reacted to Trent Green urging the Chiefs to sign Chosen Robbie Anderson.

“Potential upside is there, and a low base incentive deal…sure why not? Virtually zero risk on KC side and best case he matches his 2019/2020 type production. He had a pretty crap situation the past 2 seasons,” one Twitter user wrote.

Potential upside is there, and a low base incentive deal…sure why not? Virtually zero risk on KC side and best case he matches his 2019/2020 type production. He had a pretty crap situation the past 2 seasons — Mike Candler (@MrSlippery519) March 9, 2023

“It has Veach written all over it. He was great in NY with poor QB play and had splashes in Carolina but again with poor QB play,” another user wrote. “He could easily be an MVS replacement tbh as he certainly has the speed.”

It has Veach written all over it. He was great in NY with poor QB play and had splashes in Carolina but again with poor QB play. He could easily be an MVS replacement tbh as he certainly has the speed — Justa Dreamr (@DreamrJusta) March 6, 2023

“Incredible talent but he’s a bit of a head case,” another user wrote. “Maybe having a more stable situation with a team with a shot at a title might settle him down?”