Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie Sends Strong Message Ahead of Eagles Matchup

The last time the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles played a game against each other was in Super Bowl LVII when the two teams scored a combined 73 points.

In that game, the Chiefs defense gave up 35 points and 417 yards of total offense to the high-flying Eagles offense. Luckily, Kansas City’s offense outpaced Philadelphia in scoring to come out with the victory.

In Week 11, the Chiefs and Eagles are set to have a Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football. With Kansas City’s offense struggling to produce as it did during the 2022 season, Kansas City’s defense, namely second-year cornerback Trent McDuffie, knows it needs to limit the Eagles’ offense way more than it did the last time the two teams met.

“You definitely have to look at it as a different experience, because they’re a different team and we’re a different team,” McDuffie told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on the Adam Schefter podcast. “One of the big things Coach Spags said this morning, he hinted back to [the] last Super Bowl and he said, ‘I don’t know about you guys, but they put up 35 points against us.’ And I know this year’s defense, we’re like, ’None of that.’ We are not trying to give up points. So there’s definitely that stigma, that even though we won, that wasn’t our best defense. We still have something to prove.”

Chiefs Will Have ‘Sour Faces’ If They Don’t Contain Eagles’ Offense

Adam Schefter followed up McDuffie’s comment by asking Kansas City’s star cornerback if he will be “disappointed” if the team gives up 35 points to the Eagles in Week 11.

“I don’t care if we win or lose, if we let up 35 points, yeah, there’s definitely going to be a lot of sour faces coming into next week.”

Regardless of what the focus is for Kansas City’s defense, McDuffie is excited to play against a juggernaut of an opponent in primetime.

“But one thing I know with this matchup and being around the guys is we love games like these,” he said. “I mean, you gotta love a Monday Night Football game against the No. 1 team in the NFC. It’s a showdown, man. This is why we’re in the NFL — games like this.”

Eagles Still a Powerhouse on Offense

Through 10 weeks of the regular season, the Eagles are tied for third in the NFL in points per game (28.0) and fifth in total yards per game (376.8). Thanks in large part to the famous “Tush Push” they are also first in the NFL in third down conversion percentage (50%), according to ESPN.

Philadelphia’s offense will present a great matchup for Kansas City’s defense, which is giving up the second-fewest points per game (15.9) and the fourth-fewest total yards per game (288.2) this season.

Despite the Chiefs’ struggles offensively (23.1 PPG, 13th in the NFL), a win against the Eagles — who are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC — would prove that this year’s Chiefs roster has what it takes to win back-to-back championships.

The game between the Chiefs and Eagles will take place on Monday, November 20 at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.