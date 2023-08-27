Chiefs’ Rising Star Issues Challenge to KC Fans Ahead of Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs second-year cornerback Trent McDuffie only played 4 snaps in Kansas City’s preseason finale win over the Cleveland Browns. But he still got plenty of screen time due to a sideline interview with the broadcast team during the game.

During the interview, McDuffie issued a challenge of sorts to Chiefs Kingdom in regard to the team’s regular season opener against the Detroit Lions, which will take place on Thursday, September 7.

“Look, it’s the first game of the season, we’re the only ones on TV. It’s a Thursday — you’ve got all weekend to settle in. Come pack this (stadium) out, man,” McDuffie said. “It’s gonna be a great game, we got 15 (Mahomes) back out there and healthy and ready to go, the defense is ready to go, and we’re just excited to go out there and kick some butt.”

Andy Reid Reacts to Preseason Finale Win

Speaking to the media after the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacted to Kansas City closing out the preseason with a win.

“I appreciate the fight that the guys had throughout the game. It was great to get the twos and threes the work they did. Again, this helps [general manager] Brett [Veach] in the final evaluation, and it helps the guys — the ones that don’t make the team — [get] an opportunity to hook on somewhere else with the tape that they put out there. So, all-in-all it’s good to have it finished up, that we’re relatively healthy, and we move on to a real good Lions team.”

During the first half of the Chiefs’ preseason finale, the offense struggled to move the ball down the field consistently. Despite that, the defending Super Bowl champions managed to overcome a 22-3 deficit to come out of the home outing with a win.

Quarterback Shane Buechele — who started the game for the Chiefs — completed 8-of-17 pass attempts for 89 yards, 1 touchdown, and also threw 2 interceptions, one of which was a pick-six to former Chief Juan Thornhill.

Buechele’s lone touchdown pass was to second-year receiver Justyn Ross on a goal-line fade in the second quarter.

Veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert entered the game after Buechele and completed 10-of-18 pass attempts for 169 yards, 2 touchdowns, and also threw a pick-six due to an inaccurate pass that was tipped by tight end Matt Bushman.

Kansas City’s most effective pass-catcher against Cleveland was third-year receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who caught all 4 of his targets for 101 yards and caught a 43-yard touchdown from Gabbert in the third quarter.

Some notable good performances from Kansas City’s defenders include linebacker Cam Jones (7 tackles, 1 pass defended), defensive tackle Daniel Wise (3 tackles, 2 tackles for loss), defensive end Charles Omenihu (2 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss), and cornerback DiCaprio Bootle (2 tackles, 1 interception).

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs-Browns Preseason Game

Users on Twitter — which was recently rebranded to “X” — reacted to the Chiefs’ preseason finale win over the Browns.

“Nice job. The never quit attitude,” one user wrote. “For some, it will have been their only NFL game ever played. Thank You for your efforts while here in the Kingdom. You will always be here forever in history. Something that not even time itself can take from you. Again, Thank You Chiefs!”

“For pre season, that was a great game and really fun to watch!” another user wrote.