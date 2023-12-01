Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie Issues Warning to Packers’ Red-Hot Offense

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football in Week 13.

The Chiefs’ defense, which ranks 8th in the NFL in DVOA according to FTN Fantasy, will be facing a red-hot Packers offense that is fresh off of a massive performance on Thanksgiving against the division-rival Detroit Lions. But Kansas City cornerback Trent McDuffie ensured the media during Week 13 preparation that the Chiefs’ defense expects to contain the fire.

“Their offense is definitely catching fire,” McDuffie said of the Packers, via Arrowhead Pride. “You can tell their confidence is getting back too. So again, this is another test for this defense, but I know we’re going to be ready for it.”

McDuffie, who is PFF’s 4th-highest graded cornerback this season, believes the ingredients for success against the Packers and every other offense in the league are simple.

“I feel like when any person on this team does their job and just handles what they do, I think we can beat any offense in the league. And I feel that’s what we’re gonna do this week,” McDuffie said, via Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 News in Kansas City.

Chiefs Facing Jordan Love, a Man Coverage Winner

A large part of the reason for the Packers’ current 2-game win streak is first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love, who is on a bit of a hot streak.

Over the last two games, Love has completed 68% of his passes and thrown 5 touchdowns while committing 0 turnovers, according to Pro Football Reference.

Aside from Love’s recent success, his success against man coverage this season could prove to be key against a Chiefs defense that plays in man coverage at the sixth-highest rate in the NFL, per PFF.

Per Sports Info Solutions, Love this season has completed 45 of 97 passes against man coverage for 593 yards, 443 air yards, 8 touchdowns, 1 interception, and has a passer rating of 89.4. Over the last three games, Love has completed 20 of 38 passes against man coverage for 234 yards, 206 air yards, 5 touchdowns, 1 interception, and has a passer rating of 100.2.

None of those games were against the Chiefs, whose secondary was exposed early in their 31-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 but have overall been elite this season. But it does highlight a favorable matchup for Love scheme-wise that could prove to be a problem for the defending Super Bowl champions on Sunday night.

Injury Report for Chiefs-Packers

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon, who was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday due to a groin injury, was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report on December 1. But head coach Andy Reid said during his presser on Friday that he expects McKinnon, as well as receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hip), to play in Week 13.

As for linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist), who had his 21-day practice window opened this week to return from injured reserve, Reid said the team will wait another week to activate him, thus making Bolton unavailable for Week 13.

The Chiefs-Packers game will take place on Sunday, December 3 at 7:20 p.m. Central Time and can be watched on NBC.