Chiefs Mauler Earning National Attention as Pro Bowl Snub

There were seven Kansas City Chiefs players that were selected to the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster for the 2022 season. But none of them were starting right guard Trey Smith, who is being considered one of the NFL’s biggest Pro Bowl snubs this season.

The Chiefs players that were selected to the Pro Bowl were quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, center Creed Humphrey, starting left guard Joe Thuney, starting right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., defensive tackle Chris Jones, and punter Tommy Townsend.

While there are strong cases to be made for players such as (but not limited to) Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to make the AFC’s roster as well, no case is quite as strong as Smith’s. That’s why ESPN’s Seth Walder named Smith as one of the NFL’s seven biggest snubs from the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters.

“Kansas City teammate Joe Thuney got the well-deserved nod, but Smith should have been right alongside him,” Walder wrote on December 22. “Smith ranks fourth in pass block win rate among guards this season, well ahead of [Colts guard Quenton] Nelson, who quietly has not played at his usual level this season. Nelson ranks 38th — right around league average — in the same stat.”

Twitter Reacts to KC’s Pro Bowl Selections & Snubs

Twitter users reacted to Kansas City’s Pro Bowl selections and snubs.

“Literally robbed nick Bolton deada*s,” one Twitter user wrote. “@_nickbolton2 they just gone keep snubbing my boy. He’s playing All Pro football this year, what more can he do. Top 5 in tackles and besides Roquan smith he’s the only player with 2 FF, 2 INTs, 2 Sacks, AND he has a defensive touchdown.”

“Chiefs fans. Lets celebrate the positive! We have 7 going. But they’re going to be in AZ and too busy to attend,” another user wrote.

“Up and down week for Tommy Townsend. Good to see some recognition for his punting tho. Hate when he has to go on the field but always felt like every punt he kicks is a boomer,” another user wrote.

“Congrats to Veach, Creed is his 1st drafted Chiefs player to make the Pro Bowl,” another user wrote. Nothing to be proud of after 5 drafts. And when Pacheco, a 7th round pick, is your rookie of the year when you had a ton of draft picks in 2022 there’s a problem with the GM.”

Bolton Talks Seahawks Matchup

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, December 20, Nick Bolton — who was one of the leading vote-getters for the Pro Bowl at that point — was asked about the Seattle Seahawks offense, who the Chiefs will be facing on Christmas Eve.

“They’re explosive, man,” Bolton explained. “They’ve got a rookie running back (Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III) from Michigan State. That guy’s a ball player, man. I’ve kind of watched his tape a lot. I watched him a lot when he was in college and then watched him a lot these past couple of days and he’s a good football player along with (Seahawks WR) DK Metcalf, on the outside, (Seahawks WR) Tyler Lockett and (Seahawks QB) Geno’s (Smith) done a hell of a job – especially bootlegs, getting out in perimeter (and) extending plays with his legs. Again, they’ve got a great offense, great challenge for us.”

The Chiefs-Seahawks game will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, December 24 at 12 p.m. Central Time.