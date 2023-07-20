Analyst: Chiefs Shouldn’t Give ‘Overrated’ Player a Contract Extension

One positional group the Kansas City Chiefs will have to address during the 2024 offseason is the offensive line, specifically along the interior.

Starting left guard Joe Thuney will have two years remaining on his contract at that point, and he will have a $22.6 million cap hit in each of those years. So, adjusting his deal in some way could be on the horizon for the Chiefs. Then there’s center Creedy Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith, who will have one year remaining on their rookie deals in 2024 and will be eligible for a new deal.

There’s little doubt that the Chiefs will try to give Humphrey a multi-year extension at some point. But Arrowhead Addict’s Jacob Milham doesn’t think the defending Super Bowl champions should give a contract extension to Smith despite being a valued starter in Kansas City since 2021.

“Alright, hear me out on this. Trey Smith became a more well-rounded guard last year in Kansas City,” Milham wrote on July 20 in an article in which he named three of Kansas City’s overrated players. “His calling card in 2021 was run-blocking and steamrolling opposing defenders. He was a below-average pass blocker though. Fans know which matters more in the Chiefs’ offense, so his improvement in the passing game in 2022 was a very welcome development.

“But, I have seen way too many people asking for a Smith extension. What? He is the fifth-best offensive lineman in Kansas City. NFL teams should rarely make a player in the profile a priority extension. Besides. Smith was far from dominant in the passing game. He gave up 41 pressures in 2023, more than Joe Thuney and Creed Humphrey combined. Smith has that dog in him, but Pro Bowl-level play is a lofty expectation for Smith this season.”

Trey Smith a Good Player Among Great Players

Trey Smith would be worthy of a new contract in 2024 if he were on most other NFL teams. The problem is, he’s a good player among great players along the offensive line in Kansas City, which puts him towards the bottom of the pecking order among those players in terms of money.

The top right guards in the NFL get paid in the $14-20 million/year range according to Over The Cap. That’s a tall price to pay for a starting left guard if you’re the Chiefs, who are already paying their left guard and right tackle $20+ million/per year and will likely at some point within the next two years make their center the highest-paid at his position. Not to mention that starting left tackle Donovan Smith will be a free agent in 2024, which means Kansas City might have to pay up to fill that position as well.

It’s supremely important for the Chiefs to keep superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes protected so Kansas City’s championship window can remain open for a long time. But the team can only spend so much money, which means the Chiefs are destined to let Smith walk once his contract expires in 2025.

