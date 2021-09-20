Twitter Torches Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Costly Fumble vs. Ravens

Just when it looked like the Kansas City Chiefs had a win in the bag over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, a turnover occurred.

It was second down with three yards to go; second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was given a carry out of the backfield with 1:26 remaining in the game. The hope was that the former first-round pick would help run out the clock for a Chiefs team that was trailing 35-36 and just needed a field goal to start the season 2-0. Instead, Edwards-Helaire was met near the line of scrimmage by Ravens’ Odafe Oweh, who punched the football out of the running back’s hands, put the ball on the ground and recovered it to give Baltimore possession.

The fumble was the first of Edwards-Helaire’s career.

From there, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense had to run out of clock to win the game, and they did. Four downs — three runs plays and one pass play — did the trick for them to drain the clock to zero and give Kansas City its first loss of the season.

Edwards-Helaire finished the night rushing 13 times for 46 yards — 3.54 yards per attempt — and the fumble, per ESPN’s box score. He now has a total of 89 yards on the ground on 27 carries on the season, along with three catches and 29 receiving yards.

Twitter Lights Up CEH

Due to Edwards-Helaire fumbling the ball at a very costly time during the game, fans of the Chiefs, Ravens, and the NFL took to Twitter to voice their opinions of a play that shifted momentum completely into Baltimore’s favor.

“I hate blaming one person for a team’s loss. But it’s hard to not blame Clyde Edwards-Helaire for that,” @Scott44Mitchell wrote. “If he didn’t fumble, Chiefs win that game. Can’t be fumbling like that in the NFL. What a joke. He needs to work on that. Otherwise, great game by Kansas City.”

“Clyde Edwards Helaire, one human being to another, I hate you forever,” wrote @CodeezyT after the game. “Nothing personal but you can’t fumble there.”

“As a lifelong Titans fan, I dislike the Ravens quite a bit. That said, it was an incredibly entertaining game,” @chaddukes tweeted. “What a ballsy call to go for it on 4th to ice the contest. Clyde Edwards-Helaire should have a very lonely bus ride back to Missouri. What a nightmare fumble.”

“Glad we spent the 1st round pick on Clyde Edwards-Helaire who has done absolutely nothing of note his whole career except for the fumble tonight,” @cmkusher wrote.

Chiefs Defense Couldn’t Stop Jackson, Ravens Offense

Though Edwards-Helaire’s fumble Wass absolutely a significant factor in the outcome of the game, what shouldn’t be overlooked is why the game was so close that late into the fourth quarter — Kansas City’s defense.

The Chiefs defense couldn’t stop a runny nose in Week 2 against the Ravens, who rushed for 251 yards and average 6.1 yards per attempt, per ESPN’s box score. Kansas City’s defensive line was consistently dominated by the Ravens’ offensive line, which is disappointing considering how much capital the reigning AFC champions have invested into that part of the defense.

With the first loss of the season under their belts, the Chiefs now have to turn the page and prepare for their first divisional game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers, who just lost by a last-second field goal to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.