Ex-Chiefs Captain Used to Reveal Massive QB News [LOOK]

Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback and free agent, Derek Carr — an ex-division rival of the Kansas City Chiefs — announced on Monday, March 6 that he will be joining forces with the New Orleans Saints. The way in which he announced the news involved former Chiefs captain and current Saints safety, Tyrann Mathieu.

Carr posted a video on Twitter with the caption “Who Dat.” The video was of Mathieu, who was pumping up the crowd at Caesars Superdome, which is the home of the Saints.

Mathieu responded to Carr’s tweet by using some Louisiana slang.

“Let’s geaux!!!” Mathieu wrote.

Carr’s contract with New Orleans is for four years and worth $150 million with $100 million in guarantees, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The deal gives the Saints, who have had inconsistent play at the quarterback position since Drew Brees retired in 2021, another franchise quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Raiders, who only have one quarterback under contract for the 2023 season (Chase Garbers), are still searching for their next franchise QB.

Tyrann Mathieu Was an All-Pro With Chiefs

Tyrann Mathieu spent three seasons in Chiefs Kingdom before departing and signing with New Orleans, which is where he grew up.

In March 2019, the Chiefs signed Mathieu to a three-year, $42 million deal. Over the course of his deal with Kansas City, Mathieu recorded 213 tackles, 27 passes defended, and 13 interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference. He was also a two-time All-Pro, two-time Pro Bowl nominee, a team captain, the 2021 team MVP, and a Super Bowl champion as a member of the Chiefs.

After his contract with Kansas City expired, Mathieu signed with the Saints in May 2022 by way of a three-year, $27 million contract.

As a full-time starter for the Saints, Mathieu, 30, played in all 17 regular season games during the 2022 season and recorded 91 tackles, 8 passes defended, 3 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble, according to Pro Football Reference. New Orleans’ defense as a whole surrendered the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL (3,134) and the third-fewest passing touchdowns (17).

Despite having to wait months into free agency to sign with New Orleans in 2022, Mathieu proved to be a valuable asset for the Saints this past season.

Twitter Reacts to Derek Carr’s Announcement

Twitter users reacted to Derek Carr announcing that he is joining the Saints.

“Congratulations DC! As a life long Raider fan I’m very happy for you! In my lifetime as a Raider fan I have never worn any other teams jersey! But this upcoming season I’ll be rocking me a Carr Saints jersey! Have an amazing career, God bless you and your family always!” one Twitter user wrote.

“If there was a team that needed a QB, and a QB that needed a great team and fanbase, it’s Derrick Carr and the saints,” another user wrote. “This is the situation the broncos wished they had.”

“Congratulations Derek. Hope N.O. treats you and your family well. Thanks for everything. Will be rooting for you (except when you play Vegas) lol God Bless,” another user wrote.

“Congratulations DC4! Thank you for all of the memories. I know it probably doesn’t sound so good right now…..But! Once a Raider, Always a Raider,” another user wrote.