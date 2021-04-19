Tyrann Mathieu Reveals Standing With Tom Brady After Super Bowl Spat

In what proved to be otherwise disastrous showing in Super Bowl LV, it was Tyrann Mathieu who provided the most on-field fireworks for the Kansas City Chiefs that night. After the loss that included multiple verbal exchanges with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, the three-time All-Pro safety deleted a postgame tweet that suggested Brady “called me something I won’t repeat” — a claim that was also later refuted by NFL Network’s Michael Irvin.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported on February 8 that Brady texted Mathieu a lengthy apology in which he called the eight-year veteran a “class act” and a “great leader.”

Speaking to the media this week for the first time since the Chiefs’ championship loss, Mathieu shared his perspective on his relationship with the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Mathieu on Brady: ‘We’ve Always Been Cool’

In a new one-on-one interview with Aaron Ladd of 41 Action News in Kansas City, Mathieu acknowledged that he and Brady are on good terms.

“Me and [Tom] Brady, we’re cool, we’ve always been cool,” Mathieu told Ladd on April 19. “You get in these intense battles and you realize everything is on the line and you just try your best to claw and scratch and try to find a way to win. I would say this, I’d probably say that whole moment was really a coaching lesson for me, a teaching lesson for me. Just being a leader and understanding the magnitude of composure.”

Exclusive: After a heated Super Bowl exchange, #Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu tells me he and Tom Brady are cool again. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/4mdaPSi5Ut — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) April 19, 2021

The 43-year-old legend got the better of the Chiefs defense in their most recent matchup, posting a clean line of 203 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions while completing 21-of-29 passes.

With Tampa Bay now returning all 22 of its starters from last season and Kansas City retooling its battered offensive line this offseason, a potential rematch could very well be in store next postseason. Interestingly enough, the only team to open with a higher projected 2021 win total than the Bucs (11.5) is the Chiefs (12), according to oddsmakers for William Hill.

Mathieu Address Potential Contract Extension

Heading into the 2021 season, Mathieu is entering the final year of the three-year, $42 million deal he signed in March 2019. Though the Chiefs’ front office was able to free up ample funds to spend in free agency this offseason, Mathieu’s $19.7 million cap hit this year ranks second-highest on the team, trailing only defensive end Frank Clark at $25.8 million.

During his most recent March 1 press conference, general manager Brett Veach expressed interest in re-upping with the defensive captain saying, “We hope he’s secure with this organization for years to come.”

On Monday, Mathieu was asked for his level of optimism on a potential contract extension in the months to come.

“I’m a fairly optimistic guy,” Mathieu told reporters during his April 19 press conference. “I’m not too concerned about money. I think I’m kind of good on that part. But I don’t worry about that too much. Like I said, the biggest thing for me is how can I continue to be the same guy each and every day for my teammates because when I’m able to be that person, I can bring out the best in my [position] room. So, money, personal goals are not really number one or two on my list nowadays.”

READ NEXT:

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!