Chiefs Provide Update on Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce’s Week 16 Status

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, they will have their star wide receiver alongside them.
All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill has cleared COVID-19 protocols and thus will be active for the Chiefs-Steelers, game, according to the NFL’s official transaction wire on Saturday, December 25.
Hill was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, December 21 along with six of his teammates: cornerback Rashad Fenton, linebacker Nick Bolton, offensive linemen Kyle Long and Lucas Niang, tight end Blake Bell, and defensive back Armani Watts. Those seven players joined tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker, and cornerback Charvarius Ward, all of which tested positive on Monday, December 20.
Will Travis Kelce Play?
After six days of being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Kelce will be out for the Chiefs-Steelers game despite being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero explained how Kelce could be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list despite not clearing the league’s COVID-19 protocols.
“Explaining this: Under new protocols, a fully vaccinated player can be cleared with two negative tests taken concurrently (not 24 hours apart),” he said. “So if Kelce tests out on game day, he can play. If he doesn’t, he’s inactive and #Chiefs are down a roster spot.”
Chiefs Activate Bolton, Niang
Along with Kelce’s activation from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, Kansas City also activated rookie linebacker Nick Bolton and second-year offensive lineman Lucas Niang, per the transaction wire.
Kansas City also promoted defensive backs DiCaprio Bootle and Josh Jackson, tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart, and punter Johnny Townsend from the practice squad to the 53-man roster as COVID replacements.
The defending AFC champions will also be without a few members of their coaching staff in Week 16 due to COVID protocols.
Quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Mike Kafka, running backs coach Greg Lewis, and assistant offensive line coach Corey Matthaei will all be absent for the Sunday, December 26 game.
Kafka’s role will be filled by offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and pass game analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach David Girardi. Lewis’ role will be filled by Bieniemy and offensive quality control coach Porter Ellett, and Matthaei’s role will be filled by various members of the offensive coaching stats.
Chiefs Leading AFC With 3 Weeks Left
Currently sitting in first place in the AFC, Kansas City needs to win their remaining games in the regular season if they want to maintain the lead in the conference and begin the playoffs with a bye week. That’s easier said than done, as the remaining games on their schedule include matchups against Pittsburgh (7-6), the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6), and the Denver Broncos (7-7), all of which are at or above .500.
Head coach Andy Reid spoke about the Steelers, who are 2-3 over their last five games and currently sit in third place in the AFC North.
“They’re a good football team. They do a lot of different things offensively and defensively, and likewise special teams,” Reid said during his press conference on Wednesday, December 22. “You’ve got to be on your A-game with them. You saw what they did this past weekend with Tennessee, so we’ve got to cover everything and then we’ve got to make sure we do what our guys do best and get out and play. That’s how we roll. But they’re a heck of a team.”
