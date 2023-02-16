Ex-Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Blasted for Siding With Eagles Over Twitter Beef

Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is under fire for not taking the high road after the Super Bowl LVII and instead trolling Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry on social media. That led to Eagles players taking aim at JuJu for his antics, in part thanks to Miami Dolphins receiver and former Chief Tyreek Hill bringing it to their attention.

JuJu tried to end the Twitter drama by clapping back at Philadelphia receiver A.J. Brown. But Hill added more fuel to the fire.

“Man played victim lol I’m logging off here today,” Hill wrote in response to JuJu’s tweet at Brown.

Twitter Blasts Tyreek Hill for Siding With Eagles

Twitter users blasted Tyreek Hill for siding with the Eagles instead of his former team during the Twitter drama.

“You’re so worried about the Super Bowl Champions rn Tyreek. Please just go schedule training sessions with the ‘most accurate QB,'” one Twitter user wrote.

“I bet you didn’t expect the Chiefs to have a more productive offensive and win the SB without you there, huh? We will always take you bake for $15 million a year if you feel winning and being a champion is more important than money,” another user wrote.

“I’m a big fan Tyreek and great ful for your contribution to help the Chiefs get to where they’re at now,” another user wrote. “However you did a lot of talking this off-season about the KC organization and tried to play the victim. Just not a good look man, no disrespect intended on my end.”

“How’s it feel watching them win the superbowl? In football you have 2 choices, make money, or make a legacy,” another user wrote. “We all know what you chose. Look at kelce, man’s deserve to get paid. But he chose different. ‘Heroes get remembered, but legends never die’,” another user wrote.

How JuJu Sparked Twitter Beef

It all started when JuJu Smith-Schuster posted a Valentine’s Day card on social media that poked fun at Eagles cornerback James Bradberry — the Eagles defender that had the controversial holding penalty during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII.

“I’ll hold you the most when it matters,” the digital Valentine’s Day card reads. The card also has a picture of Bradberry on it.

Eagles players caught wind of JuJu’s jab rather quickly (thanks to Tyreek) and took aim at the pending free agent.

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it,” Philadelphia receiver A.J. Brown wrote. “This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like you’re like that or ever was. But congratulations again!”

“Come on naw bra… doin too much!!” Eagles cornerback Darius Slay wrote.

Bradberry took to Twitter after his teammates to remind everyone of his accolades from this season.

“ALL-PRO #APJB,” the second-team All-Pro cornerback wrote.

Philadelphia cornerback C.J. Garnder-Johnson also participated in the Twitter beef with multiple tweets. The first tweet he posted said, “JuJu ran from me when I check him in game then 10 got his smoke,” followed by another tweet that said, “I got more INT’s then bra had TD’s….. maybe I need to change to WR.”

JuJu responded to Brown’s tweet by writing, “Glad you were finally able to get all that off your chest after all these years. Good game bro.”