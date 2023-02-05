Ex-Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Chokes During Pro Bowl Games [LOOK]

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, represented the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games Madden 23 edition. Hill was accompanied by New York Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, and they faced the NFC team which included Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons.
The NFC got the best of the AFC in the game of Madden, beating them 13-3. Hill’s viral moment was late in the fourth quarter when he missed a short field goal attempt wide right that had the NFC coach, former NFL defensive tackle Anthony “Spice” Adams, rolling on the floor in laughter.
Hill did not represent the AFC very well during the game of Madden. But he was asked during the game who he thinks will win Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and picked the Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes on MVS: ‘He’s Extremely Talented’
A day after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in 2022, the Chiefs signed former Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million deal.
MVS was never supposed to replace Hill in Kansas City’s offense. But he was expected to bring a similar element of speed to the Chiefs, especially downfield. He has done just that, which was most evident during the AFC Championship.
In the 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Valdes-Scantling had a season-high 116 receiving yards on 6 catches and 1 touchdown. He led the team in receiving yards in that game at Arrowhead, which couldn’t have come at a better time considering the number of receiver injuries the team faced in that game.
Speaking to the media on February 2, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts on MVS after having spent nearly a full season with him now.
“Yeah, he’s extremely talented. He works extremely hard (and) he’s extremely talented,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, whenever you get a new guy, you have to get on the same page. I think you all saw that throughout the season. But at the end of the day what I saw was he was getting open and I just had to make the throws.
“Even in the game last game, I feel like there was throws that weren’t necessarily the perfect passes and he was able to make plays happen. He does a good job of not only running his own routes but when he was kind of that last guy out there, he was helping other guys get in the right position and so that’s a testament to him studying the game plan and knowing the entire concept of the game plan and not just his routes.”
Twitter Reacts to MVS’s Monster Game
Twitter users reacted to Valdes-Scantling’s monster game in the AFC Championship.
“Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown last night,” Matt McMullen of Chiefs.com wrote. “Three of those receptions moved the chains on third down. MVS came through in a huge way when the Chiefs needed him most.”
“You talk about saving your best performance in a Chiefs uniform at the perfect time Marquez Valdes-Scantling did that last night. Insanely impressive performance,” Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 News wrote. “Great to see him shine. Hopefully he can build off that and have an even better Super Bowl performance.”