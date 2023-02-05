Ex-Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Chokes During Pro Bowl Games [LOOK]

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, represented the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games Madden 23 edition. Hill was accompanied by New York Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, and they faced the NFC team which included Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons.

The NFC got the best of the AFC in the game of Madden, beating them 13-3. Hill’s viral moment was late in the fourth quarter when he missed a short field goal attempt wide right that had the NFC coach, former NFL defensive tackle Anthony “Spice” Adams, rolling on the floor in laughter.

Hill did not represent the AFC very well during the game of Madden. But he was asked during the game who he thinks will win Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and picked the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes on MVS: ‘He’s Extremely Talented’

A day after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in 2022, the Chiefs signed former Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million deal.

MVS was never supposed to replace Hill in Kansas City’s offense. But he was expected to bring a similar element of speed to the Chiefs, especially downfield. He has done just that, which was most evident during the AFC Championship.

In the 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Valdes-Scantling had a season-high 116 receiving yards on 6 catches and 1 touchdown. He led the team in receiving yards in that game at Arrowhead, which couldn’t have come at a better time considering the number of receiver injuries the team faced in that game.

On 3rd & 10, Patrick Mahomes connects with WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling for a 19-yard TD. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 20 #Bengals – 13#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/yZV0ZN2jQ7 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 30, 2023

Speaking to the media on February 2, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts on MVS after having spent nearly a full season with him now.