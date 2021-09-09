‘You Need to be Drug Tested’: Tyreek Hill Claps Back at Hall of Fame WR

In case you’ve been living under a rock, a hot topic in Chiefs Kingdom has been a potential race between Kansas City All-Pro receiver, Tyreek Hill and Olympic record-holding sprinter, Usain Bolt. The stakes have been raised for the potential race, with one of Bolt’s gold medals and Hill’s Super Bowl ring on the line, with the distance of the race still up in the air.

One of the more entertaining aspects leading up to the race — if it actually ever happens — is the opinions by those around the NFL landscape in regards to who will win the race. And the latest person to chime in with their opinion is Hall of Fame receiver, Terrell Owens.

‘They Need to Drug Test Tyreek Hill’

Appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s new podcast “Club Shay Shay,” Owens was asked about the infamous race between Hill and Bolt. Owens at first thought Hill was out of his mind, saying, “They need to drug test Tyreek Hill.”

"They need to drug test Tyreek Hill." 🤣 — @terrellowens on Tyreek Hill believing he can beat Usain Bolt in a race pic.twitter.com/B8xhcrgA98 — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) September 7, 2021

However, Owens changed his tune a bit when Sharpe brought up the fact that the race could potentially be a 40-yard dash. That matters because Bolt — though for sure one of the fastest people to ever walk the planet — builds up his speed throughout the 100 and 200-meter dashes, which would give Hill a better chance if the two were to do something a bit shorter like 40 yards, although it seems the shortest race Bolt is willing to wager on is 70 yards.

For that reason, Owens said, “It would be close.”

However, that didn’t stop Hill from throwing in his thoughts by quote tweeting Owen’s reaction to the race in general. Hill chimed in, writing, “You need to be drug tested for wearing that tight shirt in that kind of setting [crying laughing emoji].”

You need to be drug tested for wearing that tight shirt in that kind of setting 🧐 https://t.co/B69OYUbE7G — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 8, 2021

Hill then followed up that tweet but ensuring there is nothing but love between him and Owens, tweeting, “BTW everyone T.O is one of my favorite players of all – time so I’m joking [crying face emoji].”

BTW everyone T.O is one of my favorite players of all – time so I'm joking 😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 8, 2021

Pivotal Year for Hill

At age 27, Hill is entering a very important season in regards to his NFL career. 2022 will be the final year of his three-year, $54 million contract with Kansas City, which means he could be in line for a contract extension next offseason if he puts together yet another elite season. Based on his age, the next contract he earns could be his last, big contract in the NFL. Because of that, he needs to put together one of his best seasons to date in order to earn the maximum amount of money in his next deal.

After tweaking his hamstring during the preseason, Hill was not listed on the team’s first injury report of the 2021 regular season, which means he should be 100 percent healthy Sunday when the Chiefs open up the regular season against the Cleveland Browns. That will be the first game this season that Hill will get to remind the NFL how valuable he continues to be for the Chiefs.