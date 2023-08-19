Ex-Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Goes Viral for Admission About Film Study

We know that Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, isn’t afraid to stir the pot with his words in a public forum. But his latest public admission might be one of the wildest things he’s ever said.

Speaking to the media on August 17, Hill admitted that he doesn’t watch film as a means of preparing for his opponent.

“Believe this or not, I don’t watch no film,” Hill said, via Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post.

So what does Hill do to prepare for game day?

Play video games, of course.

“Madden has a good tell of how good players are,” Hill said. “So I just played Madden the night before and I go look at all the ratings. So let’s say, for instance, they had Steve Nelson and Derek Stingley over there. Two phenomenal players, by the way. I just go get on Madden, I go to the EA rosters, then I scroll down and see what their awareness is, their speed is and their strength, and that’s how I get a good tell on them.”

But why does Hill not feel the need to study film and instead look at subjective ratings on a video game to prepare? It’s simple: experience.

“I just know the game of football inside out,” Hill said. “I’ve been playing this game since I was a kid, since I was like five, six, and I grew up in a football household. Plus, my dad was a coach. So I know every defense. I know every defensive line, what they are doing. I know everything. The safety is going to tell the story. I know all of it.”

Twitter Reacts to Tyreek Hill’s Admission

Users on Twitter — which was recently rebranded to “X” — reacted to Tyreek Hill’s admission.

“Just a heads up for those of you reading this thinking that you no longer have to watch film… Tyreek Hill is a once in a generation freak athlete. You more than likely should watch film,” one user wrote.

Just a heads up for those of you reading this thinking that you no longer have to watch film… Tyreek Hill is a once in a generation freak athlete. You more than likely should watch film. https://t.co/iesYsGeLCf — 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐬𝐨𝐧 (@JRGrayson) August 18, 2023

“If MLB the Show knows what my best pitches were after throwing 14 total pitches in the big leagues, then I’d say this is a good way to get a scouting report,” Pat Light of The Light Group wrote.

If MLB the Show knows what my best pitches were after throwing 14 total pitches in the big leagues, then I’d say this is a good way to get a scouting report. https://t.co/KLG6hZ39BA — Pat Light (@Pat_Light) August 18, 2023

“Nah… I call full cap!! How much is EA paying Tyreek Hill to say this because everyone and they mama knows that madden ratings is BS,” another user wrote.

Nah… I call full cap!! How much is EA paying Tyreek Hill to say this because everyone and they mama knows that madden ratings is BS. https://t.co/GfTMEbHL7l — 👀🍿 (@DesertEagleX90) August 18, 2023

“Imagine being a CB who gets cooked against a fast dude who just studied you through video games and that’s it,” Tom Downey of Cowboys Report wrote.

Imagine being a CB who gets cooked against a fast dude who just studied you through video games and that's it https://t.co/0tAGgWzszM — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) August 18, 2023

“People think this is impressive but Gronk didn’t watch film either. Just woke up after blacking out and dragged himself onto the field,” another user wrote.

People think this is impressive but Gronk didn't watch film either. Just woke up after blacking out and dragged himself onto the field. https://t.co/s3tM2ImcpN — Themi (@GridironGreek) August 18, 2023

