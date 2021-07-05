Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Proposes to Girlfriend With Epic July 4 Stunt

Much like the Kansas City Chiefs offense on Sundays during the football season, July 4 was filled with fireworks for one of Patrick Mahomes’ most explosive weapons.

Over the weekend, Tyreek Hill made a move off the field, setting up what appeared to be a photoshoot for his girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro before proposing to her in front of a giant lighted “Will you marry me?” sign and fireworks display.

Vaccaro went public with a video of the moment to her more than 87,000 TikTok followers on Monday, July 5, captioned, “My baby! @tyreekhill #soulmate I love you forever.”

Both Vaccaro, 25, and Hill, 26 also reposted the adorable scene to their Instagram stories.

Vaccaro Is the Sister of a Former 1st Round Pick

The happy couple, who have not announced a wedding date or location as of writing, formally announced their relationship in a since-deleted December 2020 Instagram post by Hill captioned, “So proud of this queen. can’t wait to continue being goofy and adventurous with ya.”

However, Vaccaro’s first post alongside “The Cheetah” came just a couple weeks later on January 13.

Vaccaro is the sister of free agent safety and former first-round draft pick Kenny Vaccaro, who has recorded 610 combined tackles, 44 pass breakups, 11.5 sacks and 10 interceptions for the New Orleans Saints (2013-17) and Tennessee Titans (2018-20) over the last eight seasons. Her other brother, Kevin Vaccaro, also spent five years as a defensive back at the University of Texas.

Also a Longhorn with a degree in Entrepreneurship and Marketing, Hill’s new fiance is making a name for herself as a social media influencer, entrepreneur and luxury real estate agent. In 2017, Vaccaro launched her personal fashion brand, Misurare by Vaccaro.

