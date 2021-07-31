Tyreek Hill Stuns With Impressive Accuracy During Training Camp Drill

In case Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes needs to sit out a week this season (we obviously hope he doesn’t), wide receiver Tyreek Hill might be able to step up in his place.

During training camp on Saturday, Hill tossed an incredible pass through a set of nets during one of the team’s many drills. Check out the impressive toss below:

Before the video ends, you can kind of see Mahomes clapping his hands, while Hill immediately breaks into a victory dance. It’s one of the many things fans have been able to witness in St. Joseph this week. Another notable moment? This dime Showtime tossed to Cheetah.

Patrick Mahomes is an artist. Obviously finds Tyreek Hill at the end of this. A tale as old as time. pic.twitter.com/A6gkyepKHX — Tucker D. Franklin (@tuckerdfranklin) July 31, 2021

After evading a herd of defenders, Mahomes found Hill for considerable yardage and then some. That alone should have you more than excited for the return of football.

Even Hill Thinks the Chiefs Can Go 20-0

Mahomes famously said in May he believed the Chiefs could go 20-0 this NFL season. On Friday, the league’s 2018 MVP went on to say how this goal would help players remain focused on the task at hand, which is winning “every single game.”

Via Arrowhead Pride: “I’m trying to go 20-0, 19-0, whatever it is. It’s been really hard to do — that’s why it’s only been done really one time — but at the same time, you’re trying to go in with that mentality that you’re going to win every single day. So when you get to those game days, you have the best chance to win every single game.”

Sprinting for the gold 🥇 pic.twitter.com/LqcnQGdDDM — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 30, 2021

Looks like Hill feels the same. Also addressing the media at Missouri Western State University, the five-time Pro Bowler echoed his QB’s remarks.

“I just feel like if our quarterback say it, we all got to believe in it,” Hill emphasized. “That’s just like me going out and knowing that I got a corner route, if my quarterback tell me I got something different, I got to believe in it and just do it. So, that’s our mentality, man. Pat is our leader — so, if he believes that we can go 20-0, we can. And definitely, all of us believe that. We all don’t want to lose. Losing sucks.”

These are pretty lofty aspirations but as evidenced by the last few seasons, nothing is too ambitious for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill Presents Kelce With Epic Gift After Madden 99 Rating

Chiefs Kingdom already knew Travis Kelce was the best tight end in the game, and now it’s solidified ahead of a contentious season. The 31-year-old became the newest member of Madden’s 99 Club (alongside teammate Patrick Mahomes) and who better to present him with the award than Hill himself.

Thankfully, the Chiefs captured it and put it on social media for all to see.

You deserve that bro😃 https://t.co/rxh8QjnqvE — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 31, 2021

Kelce received a flashy pair of gold-dipped cleats enclosed in a clear box with his name etched across the front.

“To the best in the game, bro,” Hill said to an excited Kelce. “I’m very proud to play beside you, future Hall of Famer. I present you the gold 99 cleats.”

As for Hill? Well, he was just one point away from joining the elite fraternity. He scored a 98 Madden rating and yup, the All-Pro wideout had something to say about the snub.

“I should definitely be a 99,” Hill said to ESPN. “I’m the best in the game, baby.”

There is some hope, though. According to The Chiefs Wire, Madden will have rating adjustors on the sidelines at games this year. So, Hill still has the opportunity to make a strong case for 99 and if so, can also be the owner of a gold pair of boots.

