Tyreek Hill Blasted for Throwing Shade at Ex-Chiefs All-Pro on His Birthday

Tuesday, September 19 was the day that Chiefs Kingdom celebrated the birthday of former Kansas City Chiefs return specialist, Dante Hall.
Hall was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL draft. He spent seven seasons with the Chiefs and was a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler during his time with Kansas City thanks to his efforts as a punt and kick returner. Hall earned the nickname “The Human Joystick” for being very elusive with the ball in his hands and is one of the most electrifying returners in NFL history.
On his birthday, former Chief and now-Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill took to Twitter to wish Hall a happy birthday. However, Hill threw shade at Hall in the process.
“Happy birthday to the second greatest returner in chief history,” Hill wrote.
Hill earned All-Pro status as a rookie with the Chiefs because of his elite ability as a punt returner. So, Hill is likely implying that Hall is the second-best Kansas City returner of all time behind himself.
Hill’s tweet is believed to be friendly banter, as it’s publicly known that Hill and Hall are friendly with each other. Yet, many Twitter users took it as a direct shot at Hall and had something to say about it.
Hill Blasted for Throwing Shade at Hall
Twitter users took aim at Hill for throwing shade at Hall on his birthday.
“Happy Birthday to a Chief legend! He actually is #2 I’m surprised you knew that, but as you can see, you’re a bit lower on the list,” one Twitter user wrote. “Way to take someone else’s celebration of life and make it about you somehow! But hey this is Tyreek Hill, we should not be surprised!”
“Respect it but he #1. Dude had like 7 games in a row with a return for TD. #1 by not by much…” another user wrote.
“Kind of funny they are friends so it’s friendly banter but… sorry Tyreek you’re wrong on this one,” another user wrote.
“Love the banter…. Was gonna say he was wrong but stats have him slightly better. Guess Dante just did it so long that he change more games cuz of that,” another user wrote.
“Dante Hall had seven return TDs in a 10-game span,” another user wrote.
Andy Reid Talks Fantasy Football’s Impact on Sport
Speaking to the media on September 18, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about the impact of fantasy football on fans and coaches and how they both view the sport. Big Red had several positive things to say about it.
“That’s a good question, I haven’t thought much about that. I love the attention that it brings to football in general,” Reid said during his press conference. “I think it’s probably helped women become part of the game and understand it more and want to be involved with it more which I think is a positive. I think it’s probably good for the young people. That along with the Madden game, I think has really helped the interest in the sport. Other than that, you’ve got to tell me because I’ve never played any Fantasy Football.”