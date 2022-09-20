Tyreek Hill Blasted for Throwing Shade at Ex-Chiefs All-Pro on His Birthday

Tuesday, September 19 was the day that Chiefs Kingdom celebrated the birthday of former Kansas City Chiefs return specialist, Dante Hall.

Hall was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL draft. He spent seven seasons with the Chiefs and was a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler during his time with Kansas City thanks to his efforts as a punt and kick returner. Hall earned the nickname “The Human Joystick” for being very elusive with the ball in his hands and is one of the most electrifying returners in NFL history.

In honor of Friday the 13th, when Dante Hall had the ball… it was a scary sight!😤 pic.twitter.com/8JxscHJfAC — LeadingNFL (@LeadingNFL) November 13, 2020

On his birthday, former Chief and now-Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill took to Twitter to wish Hall a happy birthday. However, Hill threw shade at Hall in the process.

“Happy birthday to the second greatest returner in chief history,” Hill wrote.

Happy birthday to the second greatest returner in chief history 🥹 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 20, 2022

Hill earned All-Pro status as a rookie with the Chiefs because of his elite ability as a punt returner. So, Hill is likely implying that Hall is the second-best Kansas City returner of all time behind himself.

Hill’s tweet is believed to be friendly banter, as it’s publicly known that Hill and Hall are friendly with each other. Yet, many Twitter users took it as a direct shot at Hall and had something to say about it.

Hill Blasted for Throwing Shade at Hall

Twitter users took aim at Hill for throwing shade at Hall on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday to a Chief legend! He actually is #2 I’m surprised you knew that, but as you can see, you’re a bit lower on the list,” one Twitter user wrote. “Way to take someone else’s celebration of life and make it about you somehow! But hey this is Tyreek Hill, we should not be surprised!”

Happy Birthday to a Chief legend! He actually is #2 I’m surprised you knew that, but as you can see, you’re a bit lower on the list. Way to take someone else’s celebration of life and make it about you somehow! But hey this is Tyreek Hill, we should not be surprised! 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/QEhflNOUdX — Cory Baker (@GabeItch55) September 20, 2022

“Respect it but he #1. Dude had like 7 games in a row with a return for TD. #1 by not by much…” another user wrote.

Respect it but he #1. Dude had like 7 games in a row with a return for TD. #1 by not by much… https://t.co/2QSa0RRymP — Jadwin (@Jadwin92) September 20, 2022

“Kind of funny they are friends so it’s friendly banter but… sorry Tyreek you’re wrong on this one,” another user wrote.

Kind of funny 😂 they are friends so it’s friendly banter but… sorry Tyreek you’re wrong on this one https://t.co/j7Nlgy72IJ — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) September 20, 2022

“Love the banter…. Was gonna say he was wrong but stats have him slightly better. Guess Dante just did it so long that he change more games cuz of that,” another user wrote.

Love the banter…. Was gonna say he was wrong but stats have him slightly better. Guess Dante just did it so long that he change more games cuz of that. Happy birthday to @ogxfactor82 Dante Hall https://t.co/ZMAWZPkPRn — Wicked King (@StangXx) September 20, 2022

“Dante Hall had seven return TDs in a 10-game span,” another user wrote.

Dante Hall had seven return TDs in a 10-game span. https://t.co/eLi393jJdi — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) September 20, 2022

