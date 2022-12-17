Former Chiefs Star Has Surprising Car Choice for Work Commute

Former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill’s personality was on full display during his appearance on Club Shay Shay following the Miami Dolphins 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14.

During his conversation with NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe — which went live on Monday, December 12 — Hill was asked what his noteworthy purchases were after he signed his four-year, $120 million with the Dolphins back in March after being traded by Kansas City. That deal includes $72 million in guarantees.

Hill said he bought an estate in the Miami area, along with a 720 McLaren. Yet, what he said next was the most surprising part of the clip.

“I’m a simple guy. I drive a minivan to work every day,” Hill said. He then went on to detail that his minivan was a Dodge Caravan. Sharpe teased Hill for his car choice.

“C’mon ‘Reek,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe then acknowledged — and Hill confirmed — that Hill likes to lay low and doesn’t want to draw attention to himself, hence the car choice.

“Gotta lay low,” Hill said at the end of the clip.

Tyreek Hill drives a minivan to work even though he makes over $30 million/year 😳💰 pic.twitter.com/mobtJRVLtz — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 15, 2022

Twitter Reacts to Hill’s Car Choice for Work Commute

Twitter users reacted to Hill’s car choice for his work commute.

“I worked at the Verizon store he used to shop at in KC,” Austin N. Wharton of Strange Music wrote. “Can confirm that Tyreek Hill parades around town with his entire family, in a mini van. Truthfully, gives you a bit of perspective. The dude is a good dude, from my perspective.”

I worked at the Verizon store he used to shop at in KC. Can confirm that Tyreek Hill parades around town with his entire family, in a mini van. Truthfully, gives you a bit of perspective. The dude is a good dude, from my perspective. — Austin N. Wharton (@AustinNWharton) December 16, 2022

“Cars are the worst investments you could ever make,” one Twitter user wrote. “It loses value as soon as you drive off the lot.”

Cars are the worst investments you could ever make. It loses value as soon as you drive off the lot. — Fredrick (@freddyrobles29) December 15, 2022

“He is humble. He doesn’t feel the need to drive exotics for clout like most of the NFL,” another user wrote. “He is packing dough while others spend money on Lambos.”

He is humble. He doesn’t feel the need to drive exotics for clout like most of the NFL. He is packing dough while others spend money on Lambos. — Evan Curtis (@EvanCurtis1) December 15, 2022