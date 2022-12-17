Former Chiefs Star Has Surprising Car Choice for Work Commute

Former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill’s personality was on full display during his appearance on Club Shay Shay following the Miami Dolphins 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14.
During his conversation with NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe — which went live on Monday, December 12 — Hill was asked what his noteworthy purchases were after he signed his four-year, $120 million with the Dolphins back in March after being traded by Kansas City. That deal includes $72 million in guarantees.
Hill said he bought an estate in the Miami area, along with a 720 McLaren. Yet, what he said next was the most surprising part of the clip.
“I’m a simple guy. I drive a minivan to work every day,” Hill said. He then went on to detail that his minivan was a Dodge Caravan. Sharpe teased Hill for his car choice.
“C’mon ‘Reek,” Sharpe said.
Sharpe then acknowledged — and Hill confirmed — that Hill likes to lay low and doesn’t want to draw attention to himself, hence the car choice.
“Gotta lay low,” Hill said at the end of the clip.
Twitter Reacts to Hill’s Car Choice for Work Commute
Twitter users reacted to Hill’s car choice for his work commute.
“I worked at the Verizon store he used to shop at in KC,” Austin N. Wharton of Strange Music wrote. “Can confirm that Tyreek Hill parades around town with his entire family, in a mini van. Truthfully, gives you a bit of perspective. The dude is a good dude, from my perspective.”
“Cars are the worst investments you could ever make,” one Twitter user wrote. “It loses value as soon as you drive off the lot.”
“He is humble. He doesn’t feel the need to drive exotics for clout like most of the NFL,” another user wrote. “He is packing dough while others spend money on Lambos.”
“Humble. Looking like money is a mistake many make,” another user wrote. “Pop out when necessary. That’s how you meet fake. Ppl fall in love with your hand and not your heart. Its to many doing tricks out here he probably want a normal genuine situation not these scammers/actors.”
“I like him way more for this! Not about being humble. It’s about not burning through the money you have so you can stay set for life,” another user wrote.
“Y’all laughing but guess how much money he’s saving,” another user wrote.
“The richest ppl i know i mean like rich rich drive the cheapest cars,” another user wrote.
“Ppl who don’t do an ounce of research gon think brah just frugal as hell lol he probably just has a bunch of equipment and dirty things in the van that doesn’t want in another car,” another user wrote.
Tyreek Hill Breaking Records in Year 1 With Miami
After being traded by the Chiefs and sizing a massive extension with the Dolphins, Tyreek Hill is having one of the best seasons of his career.
In 13 games this season, Hill has 100 receptions on 139 targets for 1,460 receiving yards and 6 receiving touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. During the loss to the Chargers in Week 14, Hill broke Miami’s single-season receiving yards record set by Mark Clayton in 1984 (1,389).
Hill is just 12 catches and 20 yards away from setting career-highs in catches and receiving yards for a single season, which shows how truly special he is even without Patrick Mahomes throwing him the football.