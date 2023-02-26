Chiefs WR Tries to Recruit Former Teammate & Pending Free Agent

Kansas City Chiefs tried his hand at recruiting one of his former teammates on the Green Bay Packers that’s a pending free agent to join the defending Super Bowl champions.

“Pay the man! Happy whatever way it go for you. But also come to KC. @AllenLazard,” MVS wrote to Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Lazard responded to Valdes-Scantling’s tweet with nothing more than the eyes emoji.

Allen Lazard Coming Off of Career Year

Allen Lazard, 27, entered the NFL undrafted out of Iowa State in 2018. He first joined forces with the Jacksonville Jaguars and spent the 2018 season on the team’s practice squad prior to being released by the Jaguars on December 18. On the same day he was released he was signed by the Packers.

Lazard flew under the radar for the first few seasons in Green Bay mainly due to the presence of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. But when the Packers traded away Adams in 2022 and MVS walked in free agency the same year to join the Chiefs, Lazard flew up the depth chart and had a career year during the 2022-2023 season as a result.

Last season, Lazard led Green Bay in targets (100), receptions (60), and receiving yards (788), and was second on the team in receiving touchdowns (6), according to ESPN. His big-bodied presence and chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers proved to be an asset that Green Bay’s offense relied upon consistently throughout the season.

Lazard also excels as a run blocker, making him an overall well-rounded receiver that really took form during this past season.

Could Chiefs Have Interest in Lazard?

Allen Lazard becoming a free agent this offseason and the Chiefs being in need of receivers gives reason to believe Kansas City could have interest in acquiring Lazard’s services.

As it stands, the Chiefs have plenty of speed in their receiver room with players such as Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore under contract for next season. They can also re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster, who can work the middle of the field alongside tight end Travis Kelce and can also work the short field outside the numbers.

That’s why Lazard, who is 6-foot-5 and weighs 227 pounds, could provide a physical aspect to Kansas City’s passing game outside the numbers and in the red zone.

The real question that remains is what it would take to sign Lazard. Coming off of a career year, Lazard could earn a pretty penny during free agency. However, there’s a chance the Chiefs could sign him to an incentive-ladened contract that results in a payday for Lazard if he plays well next season while also keeping his cap number low.

The chances of Lazard signing that type of contract are low considering he could earn a larger contract with more guarantees elsewhere in the NFL. But if he’s interested in winning championships, Lazard might be willing to take that type of contract to join forces with the defending Super Bowl champions.

Twitter Reacts to MVS Recruiting Lazard

Twitter users reacted to Marquez Valdes-Scantling attempting to recruit Allen Lazard.

“Would be 100% for this… Added bonus, the “Rodgers doesn’t have any weapons, oh wait these guys then go to KC & put up numbers w/Pat slinging it and win Super Bowls, maybe theres a problem here and it isn’t the Packers WR room” takes that’ll come out of it,” one Twitter user wrote.

