Bills DE Von Miller Apologizes to Travis Kelce: ‘I Was Wrong’

With the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills just days away, one of Buffalo’s star players has issued an apology to Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

The Bills player was Von Miller, and the platform he used to issue the apology was his podcast via Bleacher Report, “The Voncast.”

But what was the apology for?

Miller apologized to Kelce for the spats they had on social media early on in their careers. The spats involved Miller saying that Kelce was just another version of Rob Gronkowski, the future Hall of Fame tight end that played for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Over the years, bro, like, I got to know Travis Kelce, too,” Miller explained in the October 13 preview of the podcast’s newest episode. “He’s become one of my guys. I know, at the beginning of my career, we had, like, our little online spats. I’m here to say I was wrong. Travis Kelce is in his own lane. He’s obviously a Hall of Famer. Him and Patrick Mahomes have a connection that has never been seen before here in the league.”

Von had an apology for @tkelce after some early career chirping. 🗣 Think we'll see Kelce on The Voncast this season? 👀 (via The Voncast)

Miller wrapped up his schmoozing of Kelce by extending an olive branch to the tight end to come on the podcast.

“Travis, I give it to you, man. Hopefully, we can get you on (Bleacher Report) podcast one of these days.”

Eric Bieniemy Talk Von Miller, Bills Defense

Speaking to the media on October 13, Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was asked about Buffalo’s defense and how they are different compared to the last time the two teams faced each other, which was in the AFC Divisional Round last postseason.

“You know what? They look good,” Bieniemy explained. “Obviously, you can’t go without taking a peek at Von Miller and everything that he brings to the table. Obviously, in our opinion he’s probably a future Hall of Famer, does an outstanding job. Here’s a guy that’s had a lot of success in his career, and obviously, he can share some of that wisdom with some of the younger players that he’s playing with.

“But that defense is strong. Obviously, they have a great head coach in Sean McDermott, I’ve known (him) since ‘99. I’ve also known their defensive coordinator, Coach Les(lie) Frazier, since ‘99 – we even worked together in Minnesota. So, I know the system in which they implement. Those guys do a great job of implementing it. On top of that, their guys go out there and play fast – that’s the impressive thing, and they very seldom, if at all, make mistakes. So, it’s about our offense going out and now executing what they do schematically.”

Twitter Talks Chiefs-Bills Matchup

Twitter users were chatting about the Chiefs-Bills matchup prior to the game, which takes place on Sunday, October 16 at Arrowhead Stadium.

