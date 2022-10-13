Bills Superstar Makes Bold Claim About Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

A

fter losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs during the 2021 season, the Buffalo Bills spent a lot of cash to bring in a premiere edge rusher this offseason.

The player the Bills signed was All-Pro defensive end Von Miller, and Buffalo gave him a six-year, $120 million contract. Miller was brought in to take down players like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who the Bills sacked only once during the 42-36 overtime thriller last postseason.

Now with his first opportunity to sack Mahomes as a member of the Bills in Week 6, Miller, 33, isn’t going into the game with a lack of respect for Mahomes. Instead, Miller made some strong — some might say bold — comments about Kansas City’s star quarterback ahead of the AFC showdown.

“There’s never been a quarterback that has played the game like Patrick Mahomes,” Miller told the media on October 13, via NFL.com. “When you start thinking about Hall of Fame players… sometimes people put the Hall on everybody, right? They say, ‘This guy’s going to be a future Hall of Famer, this guy’s first ballot.’ Patrick Mahomes is the definition of a Hall of Famer. He changed the game. Nobody has ever played the game like he has. He’s left a mark on our sport, left a mark on our league.”

Von Miller: “Patrick Mahomes is the definition of a Hall of Famer.” — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) October 12, 2022

Mahomes Talks Facing Miller in Week 6

With 119.5 career sacks to his name, Miller is no doubt on his way to the Hall of Fame once he calls it a career. That’s why Mahomes gave Miller plenty of praise ahead of the Chiefs-Bills matchup as well.

“Yeah, Von (Miller) is a special player,” Mahomes said during his press conference on October 12. “He’s a Hall of Famer – first ballot Hall of Famer. He’s won two Super Bowls because of his leadership and, obviously, his play. And (he’s) someone you need to know where he’s at every single play. He’s a Texas guy. Those Texas guys know how to play football (laughs).”

Play

Video Video related to bills superstar makes bold claim about chiefs qb patrick mahomes 2022-10-13T14:34:26-04:00

Despite being well into his 30s, Miller isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Through 5 games this season, he has recorded 6 quarterback hits, 6 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks, per Pro Football Reference. In Week 6, Miller will be facing a Kansas City offensive line that has only allowed 8 sacks this season, which ranks as sixth-best in the NFL, per StatMuse.

If this season’s Chiefs-Bills matchup is anything like the one we saw last postseason, then Kansas City’s offensive line will need to keep Mahomes upright so the Chiefs’ offense can keep pace with the Bills’. That means the big fellas up front will need to make Miller, as well as Buffalo’s other edge rushers, irrelevant on Sunday, October 16 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Twitter Discusses Chiefs-Bills Matchup

Many Twitter users were discussing the Chiefs-Bills Week 6 matchup in the days leading up to the game.

“Brad Allen is the head official for the Bills-Chiefs clash on Sunday,” Matt Verderame of FanSided wrote. “Allen’s crew ranks 5th of 17 in total flags thrown at 15.5/game. Could be another game where calls will loom large.”

Brad Allen is the head official for the Bills-Chiefs clash on Sunday. Allen's crew ranks 5th of 17 in total flags thrown at 15.5/game. Could be another game where calls will loom large — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 12, 2022

“The NFL wants the Bills to be their little darlings, the only problem is Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs exist,” another Twitter user wrote.

The NFL wants the Bills to be their little darlings, the only problem is Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs exist — ChiefsAholic ™️ (@ChiefsAholic) October 12, 2022

“The stage is set. Chiefs and Bills are both 4-1. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are the top two quarterbacks in the world and the top two MVP candidates right now. Game of the week,” Mark Gunnels of Arrowhead Pride wrote.

The stage is set. Chiefs and Bills are both 4-1. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are the top two quarterbacks in the world and the top two MVP candidates right now. Game of the week. — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) October 11, 2022

“If we’re being honest, this game could easily go either way. Bills are a powerhouse and are 100% capable of beating us,” another user wrote. “That being said, it’ll be over Mahomes’ dead body. I’m just going to do my best to enjoy seeing the best two QB’s in the league go at it. Go Chiefs.”