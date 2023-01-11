Chiefs Veteran Claps Back at Broncos Player ‘Pissed’ Over ‘Snow Globe’ Play

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho had something to say to Denver Broncos’ Quinn Meinerz, who said Kansas City’s “Snow Globe” play in Week 18 “genuinely pissed me off.”

Wanogho wrote on January 9 in response to Meinerz’s viral clip, “Bro how you gone hate from outside the club when you can’t even get in.”

Bro how you gone hate from outside the club when you can’t even get in 💀😂 https://t.co/hqTPCNVCBN — Prince Tega👑 (@tega441) January 10, 2023

KC’s ‘Snow Globe’ Play Sparks Reaction from Broncos

Late in the first half of Kansas City’s 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18, the Chiefs’ offense huddled up deep in Raiders territory and did something that might have never been done before on an NFL field: they began to spin around.

I will forever declare this as ring around the rosie. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/LHzQxubhTt — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) January 7, 2023

The offense then broke the huddle while still spinning, and lined up in a wildcat formation with running back Jerick McKinnon taking the snap, tight end Travis Kelce to his left, receiver Kadarius Toney to his right, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the tailback. McKinnon took the snap and handed it to Toney, who took off to the left, broke a tackle, and stumbled his way into the end zone for the touchdown.

The play was called back due to a holding call on center Creed Humphrey, who looked like he pancaked the defender more than anything else. Nevertheless, Kansas City scored on the following play by way of a Toney end-around.

WR Kadarius Toney gets the ball on the end around & makes his way into the end zone. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 21#Raiders – 3#ChiefsKingdom #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/Cr4s4iGtbB — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 7, 2023

While the play run prior to the touchdown was being coined “Ring-Around-the-Rosie” by social media users, Mahomes said after the game that the Chiefs call it “Snow Globe”.

On January 9, Meinerz shared his true feelings about the “Snow Globe” play when speaking to the media.

“I’ve said it before, I’m sick of losing to the Chiefs,” Broncos offensive guard Quinn Meinerz told the media on January 9, via Brandon Krisztal of KOA 850 in Colorado. “That is, like, my number one goal that I’ll be looking at every day is that I really want to beat them.

“I’m gonna say it because it’s on my chest — the fact that they did that little ‘Ring-around-the-Rosie’ play against the Raiders like genuinely pissed me off, and I’m just excited for that day, that moment (we beat the Chiefs), and that’s one of the things I’m preparing for going into next year is to beat them, because we’ve played them very close, at least for the last two years that I’ve been here, and I’m excited to eventually be on the other side of that because I’m sick of it just like everyone else is.”

I caught up with @QMeinerz on his way out of the locker room today. I think @broncos fans will love hearing what’s number 1 on his “To-Do” List in 2023.

Hint, it involves the Chiefs!@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/93q1iO7lp0 — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) January 9, 2023

Twitter Reacts to Wanogho Clapping Back

Twitter users reacted to Wanogho clapping back at Meinertz.

“Over the next 5 years, there’s a higher probability that he’s out of the league then the broncos beating the Chiefs…” one Twitter user wrote.

Over the next 5 years, there's a higher probability that he's out of the league then the broncos beating the Chiefs… — Geoff Overfelt (@GeoffOverfelt) January 11, 2023

“Can someone pull a video of Jones, Nnadi or Saunders toasting this dude for a QB pressure or sack?” another user wrote.

Can someone pull a video of Jones, Nnadi or Saunders toasting this dude for a QB pressure or sack? — Tensleepcj (@tensleepcj) January 10, 2023

“Should’ve called the play the “wheels on the bus”, I think it’s great! They’ve got enough time in practice to work on stuff like this, probably do it mostly during broncos week prep!” another user wrote.

Should've called the play the "wheels on the bus", I think it's great! They've got enough time in practice to work on stuff like this, probably do it mostly during broncos week prep! — Mudslinger4life (@cdubbs98) January 10, 2023

“He plays on the league’s worst offense. I’d start with my worrying there, not with KC,” another user wrote.