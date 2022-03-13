Photos of Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews Getting Married [LOOK]

On March 12, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews got married in Maui, Hawaii.

Jackson Mahomes — brother of Patrick Mahomes — was Patrick’s best man based on Jackson’s Instagram post which he captioned “Best Man type vibes”. Safety Tyrann Mathieu, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and tight end Travis Kelce were some of the Chiefs players expected to be in attendance for the love-filled day. Patrick’s college coach and now Arizona Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, was also expected to be in attendance.

While we got to see pictures of the customized beer bottles the couple had made for their wedding, the best pictures we now have are ones of the two officially tying the knot.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Photos of Mahomes, Matthews Wedding

Mahomes posted a picture of Matthews and Mahomes holding hands, with Matthews in her wedding dress and Mahomes in his wedding tuxedo. The caption reads, “Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes”.

Matthews also posted pictures of the two of them on her Instagram account.

Twitter Reacts to Wedding Photos

Twitter users reacted to the wedding photos posted by Mahomes and Matthews.

“Finally! Congrats on finding eachother & not letting high school, college or superstardom (& the hate the comes with it) pull u apart. Hold on to the people that were in your corner before the world knew your name! Many years of happiness to u both. King & Queen of #Chiefskingdom,” one Twitter user wrote.

Finally! Congrats on finding eachother & not letting high school, college or superstardom (& the hate the comes with it) pull u apart. Hold on to the people that were in your corner before the world knew your name! Many years of happiness to u both. King & Queen of #Chiefskingdom — ~She Persisted~ (@Ms_Anthrope13) March 13, 2022

“Congrats Patrick and Brittany. You should spend the next 5 or 6 years just celebrating your love to one another by not working. Just focus on each other. This marriage is more important then a silly game. Signed, A Bills fan,” another user wrote.

Congrats Patrick and Brittany. You should spend the next 5 or 6 years just celebrating your love to one another by not working. Just focus on each other. This marriage is more important then a silly game.

Signed, A Bills fan — Bob Bob (@mynameisbobbob6) March 13, 2022

“Congrats Patrick and Brittany hope you have a lifetime of happiness I’m not a Brittany fan but I don’t know her all I see of her is acting crazy but hey I dig crazy females too no hate,” another user wrote.

Congrats Patrick and Brittany hope you have a lifetime of happiness I'm not a Brittany fan but I don't know her all I see of her is acting crazy but hey I dig crazy females too no hate — Matthew Trebbe (@MTrebbe) March 13, 2022

“Congrats! There will be plenty of haters, but ignore them. I am sure with your profession you have had tons of women that would have liked to date you, but you stayed with the same woman you have been with since high school. A lot of respect for that,” another user wrote.

Congrats! There will be plenty of haters, but ignore them. I am sure with your profession you have had tons of women that would have liked to date you, but you stayed with the same woman you have been with since high school. A lot of respect for that. — MSM Is Biased (@animal_lover365) March 13, 2022

“Congratulations to you both, Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes! May God Bless you both, always. I hope you will live a long, happy, loving lives together!! Good luck next season as well, Mr. Patrick!!” another user wrote.

Congratulations to you both, Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes! May God Bless you both, always. I hope you will live a long, happy, loving lives together!! Good luck next season as well, Mr. Patrick!! #ChiefsKingdom — Andrew Orihuela (@AndrewOrihuela) March 13, 2022

“Congratulations! God bless that union. They both look spectacular. May they be happy forever. God guide and save your family. Hugs from a great fan from Guatemala. They love them,” another user wrote.

Congratulations! God bless that union. They both look spectacular. May they be happy forever. God guide and save your family. Hugs from a great fan from Guatemala. They love them. — Fęrnando Męjicanoş 🏈 🏀 ⚽ ⚾ 🇬🇹 (@NandoSportsNews) March 13, 2022

“Congratulations to you both! So very happy for you two, such a great love story. #ChiefsKingdom is so blessed to have ur family be part of our community!” another user wrote.

Congratulations to you both! So very happy for you two, such a great love story. #ChiefsKingdom is so blessed to have ur family be part of our community! pic.twitter.com/4XRNXfIYtG — ELKY_KC (@Elky_fam) March 13, 2022

“Congratulations to you both. Enjoy eachother, don’t let the media or other distractions impact who you are. Your both amazing people and do for others consistently, dont change who you are!!!” another user wrote.