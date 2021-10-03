Josh Gordon Could Be Unleashed by Chiefs Sooner Rather Than Later: Report

The smart thing about the Kansas City Chiefs signing veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon to their practice squad is that Gordon has to prove himself before he’s activated to the 53-man roster. And based on a recent report, he’s doing exactly that.

Gordon impressed during his first week with the defending AFC champions and may be promoted to the 53-man roster as early as Week 5, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“New Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon made quite an impression in his first week at his new job. So much so that Gordon may be promoted to the active roster next week, sources say,” Rapoport wrote on Sunday, October 3.

What Has Led to Quick Turnaround for Gordon?

After signing to the practice squad on Monday, September 27, Gordon’s great playing shape is one of the reasons why he has impressed and could find himself on the 53-man roster sooner rather than later.

“A low-risk signing, Gordon could pay off quickly,” Rapoport wrote. “He was described looking like a No. 1 receiver, 230 pounds and fast. One source said you would never know he’s 30. He has really flashed in practice.” Outside of his physical prowess at the age of 30, Gordon’s potential ascendence to the active roster also has to do with picking up Kansas City’s playbook very quickly. Luckily, he had some familiarity with it. “He’s also picked up the offense quickly, thanks in part to some similarities from what he ran in Cleveland when he first entered the league with the Browns,” Rapoport wrote. “Brad Childress was the offensive coordinator on that 2012 team, meaning some of the verbiage is the same.” Kansas City plays the Philadelphia Eagles today, Sunday, October 3, at 12 p.m. Arrowhead Time. And while Reid said leading up to the game that Gordon would not be ready to play in Week 4, it apparently may not be too long after that he suits up for Kansas City. If Gordon were to be activated to the 53-man roster in Week 5, his Chiefs debut would take place on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

Andy Reid Hilariously Compares Himself to Gordon

One of the more humorous notes on Gordon during his first week with the Chiefs had to do with head coach Andy Reid’s assessment of the veteran receiver.