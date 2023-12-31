Hi, Subscriber

Video of 2 Chiefs Defenders’ Heated Sideline Exchange vs. Bengals Goes Viral

Getty Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay.

During the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 17 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay went viral on social media after he was caught on camera having a heated exchange with defensive end Charles Omenihu on the sideline.

The argument reached a point where fellow linebacker Nick Bolton and a Chiefs staffer had to restrain Gay.

The exchange took place following an 8-play, 24-yard drive by the Bengals that resulted in a touchdown via a 1-yard scramble by Cincinnati QB Jake Browning. That score, which came in wake of a strip-sack on QB Patrick Mahomes and a fumble recovery by Cincy, put the Bengals up 17-7 at that point in the game.

