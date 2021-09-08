WR Mecole Hardman Limited in Practice Prior to Chiefs’ Opener

Wednesday, September 8 is the first time during the 2021 regular season that the Kansas City Chiefs released an injury report. And while most of the names on the report we knew about thanks to head coach Andy Reid’s pressers, there is one name that stood out among the rest due to his limited participation in Wednesday’s practice: Mecole Hardman.

Hardman, 7 Others Listed

Hardman was listed on Wednesday’s injury report with an oblique injury, per the Chiefs’ website. The lone Chiefs player that did not participate in practice was offensive lineman Austin Blythe (abdomen), who is recovering from sports hernia surgery.

The other players limited in practice were defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (hip). Those listed with injuries but were full participants were offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (hand), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), offensive tackle Mike Remmers (knee), and offensive guard Trey Smith (shoulder).

First injury report of the season for the #Chiefs Notable names are Mecole Hardman (limited, oblique), Derrick Nnadi (limited, hip), and Trey Smith (full participant, shoulder) who weren't mentioned by Andy Reid as dealing with any type of injuries over the past week. pic.twitter.com/lNZBKICnW8 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 8, 2021

Another name listed on the injury report that Reid did not mention during his pressers this week or last week was Smith, who was selected in the sixth-round of this year’s draft and will be the team’s starting right guard in Week 1. The good news, however, is he was a full participant in practice despite dealing with some sort of shoulder ailment.

Browns Injury Report

As for the Cleveland Browns — who are the Chiefs’ Week 1 opponent — there were some very notable names on the team’s first injury report of the season.

Those who did not participate in Wednesday’s Browns practice were defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (illness) and offensive guard Michael Dunn (back). Those limited in practice were wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (knee), safety Grant Delpit (hamstring), safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ankle), wide receiver Rashad Higgins (hamstring), cornerback Troy Hill (hamstring), linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring), center JC Tretter (knee), and cornerback Greedy Williams (groin), per the official injury report.