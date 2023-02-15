Pundit Calls Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Highlight ‘Best Play of His Career’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl LVII MVP Patrick Mahomes had his fair share of highlights in the Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. But FS1’s Nick Wright believes one play, in particular, was the best of Mahomes’s career thus far.

“I actually think that is the singular best play of his career,” Wright said of Mahomes. “I don’t think they win without that moment. I think the fact that, as all of the true all-time legendary players, when they are compromised almost seem to keep one extra gear in reserve.”

"That's the best play of his career." — @GetNickWright puts perspective to Patrick Mahomes' late game scramble pic.twitter.com/ZBcRyyaXBT — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 14, 2023

What play is Wright talking about? Mahomes’s 26-yard scramble late in the fourth quarter, of course.

The play occurred during Kansas City’s final offensive drive of the game. On a 1st-and-10 play from Philadelphia’s 43 yard line with 2:55 left in the game, Mahomes dropped back to pass before scrambling up the middle of the field for 26 yards.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, high-ankle sprain and all, drops back, tucks the football, and picks up 26 yards with his legs. #ChiefsKingdom #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/GOHyCbINrw — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) February 13, 2023

That run was a pivotal moment in the game, as it put the Chiefs in field goal range and was a play in which Mahomes was forced to fight through the pain of his high-ankle sprain to will Kansas City to victory.

Being just 27 years old, there will be plenty of other highlights from Mahomes moving forward. Yet, that fourth-quarter scamper in the Super Bowl really is one of the most clutch moments of his young career.

Mahomes Puts Bow on MVP Campaign

Patrick Mahomes’ play during the playoffs further justified him being named the 2022 league MVP.

In the win over the Eagles, the Super Bowl MVP completed 21-of-27 pass attempts for 182 yards and 3 passing touchdowns. He also ran the ball 6 times for 44 yards.

During the postseason, Mahomes completed 72% of his passes for 7 total touchdowns and just 1 turnover in 3 total games. It was one of the best stretches of postseason quarterback play we’ve seen in the NFL in recent memory and showed how truly special Mahomes is.

72/100 🔥

703 yards passing 🔥

7 TDs 🔥

0 INTs 🔥@PatrickMahomes shone the brightest on the biggest stage. ✨ pic.twitter.com/2BcdAaOW2l — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2023

Mahomes is now a 2-time league MVP, 2-time Super Bowl MVP, 5-time Pro Bowler, and 2-time All-Pro. He has also been to the AFC Championship in every season he’s been a starter (5).

As it stands, the Chiefs have nine total draft picks in the 2023 Draft, with more expected to come from the compensatory pool. Pair that with all of their cornerstone roster pieces under contract for at least one more season, and Kansas City’s championship window is still wide open moving forward.

Twitter Reacts to Nick Wright’s Take

Twitter users reacted to Nick Wright saying Patrick Mahomes’ fourth-quarter run in the Super Bowl is the best play of his career.

“Eh It’s a pretty great play that may have swung this game, impressive because of the stakes and his injury, but the AFCCG TD run against TEN and WASP in SB LIV are going to be much more memorable long-term, I’ll bet,” one Twitter user wrote.

Eh It's a pretty great play that may have swung this game, impressive because of the stakes and his injury, but the AFCCG TD run against TEN and WASP in SB LIV are going to be much more memorable long-term, I'll bet. — Adam Gabriel Jensen (@Adamixoye) February 14, 2023

“If a run is the best play of an NFL QBs career… maybe they should be a RB,” another user wrote. “Greg Olson said a similar thing on broadcast, about Mahomes being more dangerous running than throwing. Guess the best QBs have done it wrong this whole time. Mahomes is not top 3 ever now, Mr Wrong.”