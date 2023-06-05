Chiefs Linked to Free Agent Pro Bowler That Named Preferred Destination

There’s no such thing as having too many good pass rushers, which is why the Kansas City Chiefs are a potential candidate to sign free agent Pro Bowler Yannick Ngakoue, who recently made it known he wants to play for a contender.

Speaking on SiriusXM Radio on June 2, Ngakoue discussed what he’s looking for in his next destination in the NFL.

“I definitely want to play for a contender, play for a team and organization that wants to win a Super Bowl,” he said.

"I definitely want to play for a contender, play for a team and organization that wants to win a Super Bowl." FA DE @YannickNgakoue discussed the free agency process and how he would love a multi-year deal.#NFLFreeAgency | @BruceMurrayNFL | @Spielman_Rick pic.twitter.com/EtBXY3znsm — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 2, 2023

Ngakoue, 28, also said that he’d like his next stop in the NFL to be his last stop.

“I’ve been to a couple of (NFL teams), and I just feel like instead of doing these (short-term) visits, I’m ready to have a stable home and just be able to be on a multi-year deal,” he continued.

Yannick Ngakoue an Accomplished NFL Veteran

Yannick Ngakoue entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. During his four seasons in Jacksonville, he played in 63 regular season games and registered 232 quarterback pressures (138 QB hurries, 55 hits, 23 sacks), 89 stops, and 13 forced fumbles according to PFF.

Ngakoue’s desire to sign a multi-year deal with an NFL team stems from what has happened to him since his rookie deal expired. After taking to free agency for the first time in his career in 2020, he played six games for the Minnesota Vikings and nine games for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2020 season.

In 2021, Ngakoue signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders and played in all 17 regular season games during the 2021 season. In 2022, he signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts and played in 15 regular season games during the 2022 season.

Since the start of the 2020 season, Ngakoue has accumulated 148 quarterback pressures (91 QB hurries, 29 sacks, 28, QB hits), 54 stops, and 7 forced fumbles in 47 regular season games played.

Though Ngakoue is a talented pass rusher deserving of a multi-year deal and wants to play for a contender, the Chiefs are not a likely destination for him.

According to Over The Cap’s effective cap space (the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster), the Chiefs are currently $652,557 over the cap. That means the defending Super Bowl champions do not have the cap space to take on a player of Ngakoue’s caliber.

On top of that, Kansas City’s defensive end room is filled with young, cheap talent, which includes George Karlaftis, rookie first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Charles Omenihu, Mike Danna, Joshua Kaindoh, Malik Herring, and rookies BJ Thompson and Truman Jones.

With so many young players in that room, and with several other contracts on the roster that need to be addressed, signing Ngakoue doesn’t make sense for the Chiefs, at least not right now.

Chiefs 2023 Free Agency Tracker

Here is a list of the players the Chiefs have signed during free agency thus far (excluding undrafted rookies), along with their contracts according to Over The Cap:

OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)

DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)

S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)

LB Drue Tranquill (1 year, $5 million)

DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)

OL Nick Allegretti (1 year, $2.5 million)

OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)

TE Jody Fortson (tendered)

QB Shane Buechele (tendered)

DT Derrick Nnadi (1 year, $1.2 million)

TE Blake Bell (1 year, $1.1 million)

DT Byron Cowart (1 year, $1.08 million)

DT Phil Hoskins (1 year, $940,000)

S Deon Bush (1 year, $1.3 million)

WR Richie James (1 year, $1.2 million)

WR Justin Watson (2 years, $3.5 million)

QB Blaine Gabbert (1 year, $1.1 million)

RB Jerick McKinnon (1 year, $1.16 million)

OT Donovan Smith (1 year, $3 million)

OT Sebastian Gutierrez (1 year, $870,000)

CB Lamar Jackson (1 year, $940,000)

DT Matt Dickerson (1 year, $1.08 million)

DT Chris Williams, (1 year, $940,000)

Here are the former Chiefs players that remain free agents: