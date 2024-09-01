Murder of Wisconsin College Gymnast Kara Welsh, 21, Shocks Whitewater Residents

Murdered University of Wisconsin-Whitewater gymnast Kara Welsh, who police say was shot to death inside an apartment off campus on August 30, was remembered as a champion vaulter who was “full of life and full of personality.”

Her shooting death is causing fear, shock, and sadness in the rural college town of about 15,600 people.

“Omg…how sad. Makes me nervous for all students.🥺” wrote one woman in the comment thread of a Walworth County Facebook page. “Man, that’s horrible,” wrote another person on the thread. “Devastating,” another person wrote.

“We were leaving the bar last night and we saw like 15 squad cars, must’ve been. And people started pouring out of the building… it was kind of scary to see,” said UW-Whitewater student Sam Paden, to WMTV15 News.

UW-Whitewater Warhawk Athletics released a photo of Welsh on its Facebook page, along with a statement from the university’s chancellor. “It is with great sadness that we announce a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student has passed away. Kara Welsh, age 21, from Plainfield, Illinois, died in a shooting off campus on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024,” the chancellor, Corey King, wrote.

“Our hearts are broken with the tragic loss of one of our own, UW-Whitewater Warhawk Gymnastics senior Kara Welsh,” the Warhawk Athletics page wrote with the post.

On August 31, the Whitewater Police Department released a statement, calling the death a “homicide.”

“The following information is being released by the Whitewater Police Department to update the public of the status of this ongoing investigation. The incident occurred at 147 W. Whitewater Street apartment #203. The victim in this case has been identified as 21-year-old Kara Welsh of Plainfield, Illinois. This information was previously withheld until next of kin was formally notified,” police wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Whitewater Police Say They Have a Suspect in Custody in the Murder of Kara Welsh

Whitewater police wrote that they have a suspect, 23, in custody. They have not released his name.

“The suspect, a 23-year-old male, has been arrested and confined in the Walworth County Jail. The following charges are being forwarded to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office at this time: First-Degree Intentional Homicide (Wis. Stat. 940.01(a)), Endangering Safety by the Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Wis. Stat. 941.20(1)(c)), and Disorderly Conduct while Armed (Wis. Stat. 947.01),” police wrote.

“Due to the fact that this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details will be provided at this time. Anyone with information relevant to this investigation should contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 option #4. Anonymous tips may also be shared using P3Tips.com,” the police press release concluded.

2. Kara Welsh, Who Was Majoring in Management, Won an Individual National Title on the Vault Last Year, the Chancellor Says

The chancellor’s letter gave details about Welsh.

“Kara was majoring in management in our College of Business and Economics and was a standout member of the Warhawk gymnastics team, winning an individual national title on the vault in 2023,” the chancellor wrote.

“We know the news of Kara’s death is heartbreaking for our close-knit university community. It is a time when we are all called upon to support one another, to process, and to grieve,” he added. “Please know that counseling services are available to you. For students, please contact the University Health and Counseling Services. For faculty and staff, please contact Acentra, the Employee Assistance Program.”

According to the chancellor, “Since learning of this tragedy, our colleagues across Whitewater have come together to respond and to engage in layers of support for our students, faculty and staff. Our Dean of Students office is connected with Kara’s family and is helping them navigate through the unimaginable situation of the loss of their loved one.”

3. Kara Welsh Was Described as a ‘Wonderful Woman’ Who ‘Pushed Herself to Succeed’

The Aspire Gymnastics Community remembered Welsh in a tribute on Facebook.

“Kara Welsh was an integral part of Aspire. As Kara grew, so did Aspire. She was a constant in a sport that is filled with ups and downs. She was full of life and full of personality,” the post says.

“Kara had a way of communicating through facial expressions that was second to none. Through the years we had the opportunity to watch Kara become a wonderful woman who pushed herself to succeed at UW-Whitewater in the gym and in the classroom. We’re so thankful we got to see Kara multiple times this summer as she came in to train while back home,” the post added.

“Aspire lost a piece of its heart today. Kara, we love you. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nancy, Tom, and Kaeli as well as the rest of her Aspire and Warhawk families. ❤️”

A woman responded on Aspire’s comment thread, writing, “The gym family creates a connection that time and distance doesn’t change; Kara was an amazing young woman and role model inside of the gym and out and her loss is tragic and unimaginable. Sending her family and friends so much love during this time.”

A woman wrote on Facebook under the Warhawks Athletics post, “She was my daughter’s gymnastics coach this past summer at camp! She was absolutely beautiful inside & out! My daughters loved her. Rest in peace!😥🩷”

4. A UW-Whitewater Student Described Hearing Gunshots

Students expressed shock to WMTV15 News.

“We heard what sounded like gun shots,” said UW-Whitewater Junior Ty Brandmeier to the television station, which reported that he lives nearby.

According to the television station, the homicide occurred “while students were just steps away at local bars near campus.”

5. Kara Welsh Chose UW-Whitewater Because She ‘Fell in Love With the Campus & the People,’ the University Says

The school’s website says that Welsh was a junior gymnast who performed in both the vault and floor exercise competitions.

The website says she “chose to attend UW-Whitewater because she fell in love with the campus and the people.” The website provides these highlights of Welsh’s career:

National Collegiate Gymnastics Association All-American on vault (T-3rd) … All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference on vault (T-2nd) … posted the Nos. 11 and 20 vault scores in program history … part of the Nos. 1, 5, 8, 12 and 15 vault team scores in program history … part of the Nos. 9, 14 and 17 floor exercise team scores in program history … season average scores of 9.675 on vault and 9.544 on floor exercise … season-best 9.775 on vault at the WIAC Championship/NCGA West Regional on March 5 and the NCGA Championship on March 26 in Ithaca, N.Y. … season-best 9.725 on floor exercise at the NCGA Championship on March 26 in Ithaca, N.Y.

“Personal: Major is undeclared … parent is Nancy Welsh … ” it says.

The website lists her “career highs” as:

Vault – 9.775 (March 26, 2022, at NCGA Championship)

Floor – 9.725 (March 26, 2022, at NCGA Championship)