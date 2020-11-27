Jayson Tatum’s $195 Million Celtics Contract Praised, Kemba Walker Endorsed

In his first season with the Boston Celtics, Kemba Walker averaged 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest in the Bean.

LIVE with former NBA All-Star Kenny AndersonFormer NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson joins us LIVE to preview the upcoming season & more! 👀 2020-11-25T21:44:51Z

A product of UConn, Walker’s been dealing with knee issues for over a year. Despite that, the Bronx, New York native has the support of another native New Yorker by way of Queens in NBA legend Kenny Anderson.

Appearing on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show, Anderson shares that he enjoyed year one of watching Walker. “It was great,” tells Heavy.

“I love Kemba Walker; he’s from New York! I’m never gonna disrespect a New York player. I’m just never going to do that. He’s from New York, he’s great. He’s one of my favorite players of all time. Kemba Walker is just an awesome, AWESOME talent and he will get better playing with the Celtics with Jayson Tatum; he’s another star there, they got my man there who’s another star there Jaylen Brown…they’re gonna be tough man, for many years come.”

A product of New York City high school powerhouse, Archbishop Molloy High School, Kenny Anderson was the New Jersey Nets’ second overall pick in the 1991 NBA Draft out of Georgia Tech.

Anderson would last five years with the Nets before he’d become an NBA journeyman in stints with the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, New Orleans Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Anderson ended his basketball career in 2006 after an overseas stint with Lithuania’s Žalgiris Kaunas. While on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show, Anderson spoke reverently about his time in Boston and gave kudos to Celtics GM Danny Ainge.

“Real good GM,” he told Heavy Live With Scoop B.

“Real good.”

Speaking of Ainge, the Celtics GM has been hard at work during the NBA offseason.

The Celtics were eliminated 4-2 by the Miami Heat in the NBA’s Eastern Conference last season and they were looking to get better.

Boston completed a very important task: re-signing their All-Star swingman, Jayson Tatum.

Tatum signed a five-year, $195 million contract extension with Boston.

For those keeping score at home: The deal could reportedly rise to near $200 million and Tatum will receive the full designated rookie max extension.

Additionally, the Celtics another need: the interior. “They just got the big man from Cleveland,” said Anderson.

“Tristian Thompson.”

Yes they did.

Tied to the Celtics and the Heat since last season, Thompson was a member of the 2016 Cavaliers Championship team alongside LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. The Celtics signed the 6-11 Canadian to a full mid-level exception over the next two seasons with a payout worth a total of $19 million.

Cavs Tristan Thompson is working with his agent on a deal to be bought out, I’m told. Celtics and Heat are among teams interested. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) February 6, 2020

The Celtics also signed Jeff Teague to a one-year tender which pays the 32-year-old the Celtics’ bi-annual exception, which computes to about $3.6 million

Amid brief talk of the Celtics entering the James Harden, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets sweepstakes, the Celtics did in fact let All Star, Gordon Hayward walk. Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets agreed to a four-year contract worth $120 million.

While the Nets & Sixers are believed to be frontrunners for James Harden, Boston Celtics are making a late push for Harden. They are trying to flip Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward for picks and young assets that would appeal to Houston, frantically. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) November 17, 2020

Nonetheless, the Celtics are primed and ready to make a splash in an even more competitive NBA Eastern Conference. “They’re gonna be good, man,” says Kenny Anderson.

“They’re gonna be good and I love to see it and Kemba is awesome man. He’s an awesome talent, he’s an awesome player and just a good guy, man. I love that; where they’re going and they’re doing a good thing.”