Kenny Dillingham is Fully Committed to Arizona State’s Growth

The Arizona State Sun Devils are entering the 2026 season with high hopes yet again.

This is under the backdrop of a 2024 Big 12 championship, as well as the fourth season of the Kenny Dillingham era.

Dillingham famously rebuffed an offer from the University of Michigan in December to return to Tempe. Now, everything is coming together for the 36-year old.

A $55 million indoor practice facility that is set to open in 2028 is just the start. Former Pepsi executive Brian Swette is also financially committing to the program in further support.

Read more about Dillingham’s undying passion below.

Dillingham Has Always Been Honest About Goals

The fourth-year Sun Devils head man spoke with Dan Wolken Yahoo Spots last week at Arizona State’s Camp Tontozona. This is a week-long annual trip that Arizona State makes into a forested area in an effort to continue connecting as a team.

Dillingham spoke to Wolken about the Michigan offer under the backdrop of a week that received rave reviews from media that was present all week.

“But I don’t care about being at a blue blood. I want to coach football and be happy. At the end of the day, some of the best coaches aren’t the guys that everybody talks about. The media talks about the people who win championships. But sometimes the best coaches aren’t those people.”

Dillingham is truly a breath of fresh air in the modern college football landscape. He means what he says and says what he means. The former Big 12 coach of the year doesn’t hide his passion for Arizona State, which also happens to be his alma matter. He wants to win – and win big – in Tempe. He wants to revive a fanbase that is continually on-and-off depending on the season. Living in the direct vicinity of his family and raising his two children in Arizona appears to be a major priority as well.

Even through all of this, he needs continued support from ASU leadership. January’s contract update was the start of leadership committing more into the program. Dillingham’s exceptional staff (Hines Ward, Brian Ward, Bryan Carrington, etc.) are in a position to remain with ASU in the long run. The fundraising efforts in Tempe are drastically improving as well.

All Dillingham wants is a continual chance to win at the place he loves.

Arizona State’s 2026 Season Outlook is Promising

The general expectation is that the Sun Devils will finish in the middle tier of the Big 12 this season.

However, there are signs that this team has potential to exceed the tempered expectations.

Among these reasonings is the rostering of elite wide receivers Omarion Miller and Reed Harris. The money that Arizona State saved from the loss of QB Sam Leavitt is serving them well elsewhere, although there are some roster questions heading into week one of the season.

Among the questions is tight end. Senior Khamari Anderson is recovering from an injury. He is trending towards returning soon, but there is no guarantee. Second-year AJ Ia is a promising talent, but he is continuing to get more comfortable in the collegiate game. The pass rush is another question, as the Sun Devils lack the “game breaking” player on paper that a majority of elite programs roster.

At the end of the day, Dillingham is putting a talented roster forward. The program will be tested early in the season, but the undying culture that the rising star has installed will gift them a fighting chance.

Arizona State begins the season at home against Morgan State on September 5.