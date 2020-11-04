Barcelona Boss Facing Huge Ban For Clasico Rant: Report

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman could be about to find himself in hot water for his post-match comments after his team’s defeat to bitter rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico.

The Dutchman was left frustrated after the loss at the Camp Nou by the crucial VAR decision to award Los Blancos a penalty for a shirt pull by Clement Lenglet on Sergio Ramos when the game was tied at 1-1.

Koeman made it clear he disagreed with the decision and also questioned the use of VAR by La Liga after the match, as reported by ESPN.

For me, it’s not a penalty. I told the referee that I hope one day he can explain how VAR works here in Spain. We have played five games and VAR’s only been used against Barca. It was not used for a penalty on Messi against Sevilla. It was not used for two Getafe fouls worthy of red cards in the first half last week. That was my question for the referee: Why is there only VAR against us? I have seen the replay. It’s a foul by Ramos on Lenglet at first. Yes, Lenglet has hold of his shirt, but not much. If you’ve got a hold of the shirt like that, you fall forward, not backward.

Barca director Xavi Vilajoana is also facing a sanction after taking to Twitter to express his outrage at the decision. He wrote, “This is a f—ing scandal! Munuera, go f— yourself!”

The comments certainly have not gone unnoticed. Indeed the Spanish Federation’s Competition Committee has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Barca coach.

According to AS, Koeman now “faces a ban of between two and 12 games for his comments, as well as fine of between €600 and €3,000.” The disciplinary proceedings could take up to four weeks.

Barcelona Hit Out at VAR

Barcelona actually hit out at VAR after the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid. The Catalan giants issued a statement on Twitter to express their frustration with the technology.

The Board considers that, in the cases of identical or very similar game situations, VAR has not upheld the essential criteria of ethics and fairness, which has had a serious negative impact on FC Barcelona and has benefitted its most direct opponents. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 26, 2020

Former President Josep Maria Bartomeu also said the club would study audio following a report that the assistant referee told the match official it was not a penalty only to be ignored by Martinez Munuera, as reported by ESPN.

More Pressure on Koeman

The possibility of a touchline ban piles more pressure on Koeman ahead of Saturday’s La Liga clash against Real Betis at the Camp Nou. Barca has gone four games without a win in the league and need a result against Manuel Pellegrini’s side in what is their final match before the international break.

Real Betis and Pellegrini have also had a run-in with VAR this season after a 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid that featured a host of controversial decisions that went in favor of Los Blancos.

Pellegrini was critical of the decisions after the match and is also facing a ban for his comments, according to Football Espana. Both managers will no doubt be hoping that there’s no need to discuss VAR again after Saturday’s clash at the Camp Nou.

