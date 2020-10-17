Koeman Gives His Verdict on Barcelona’s Loss to Getafe

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman suffered his first defeat since taking over at the club on Saturday after his team were beaten 1-0 at Getafe in La Liga.

The result leaves the Catalan giants with seven points from their first four games and means the Dutch coach has plenty of thinking to do regarding his new team.

Koeman offered his verdict after the match at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

“We knew it would be a difficult match against a strong team. They did everything to win the game. it was difficult to have rhythmn in the game. First half we controlled the game. We had a good chance by Griezmann to go ahead. “And then one bad moment in the area, which was a penalty, and then you know it will be more difficult. We were a little bit unlucky in the end, we hit the post, it was not good enough today. “You have to think about yourself, what we did in an attacking way. It was difficult to create chances. we did not create a lot. Some, but of course you need to score.”

Barcelona were beaten by a second-half penalty scored by Jaime Mata. The spot-kick was given after Frenkie de Jong was adjudged to have fouled Djene Dakonam, but Koeman did not want to talk about the match officials.

“I don’t like to speak about the officials, I think if you see the game, the fouls, the cards, you can give your opinion, I don’t want to, it’s not an easy job for the referees.” “There’s a referee, two assistants, a fourth official and VAR… well, I don’t know if we had VAR tonight, but the most important thing is to look at yourselves.”

The Catalan giants struggled after going 1-0 down and created few chances. According to Squawka Football, they had one shot on target in the first half and none in the second.

Koeman Blasts Nyom

Koeman also hit out at Getafe defender Allan Nyom after the game. The combative defender was involved in an ugly challenge with captain Lionel Messi in the first half but escape a booking despite appearing to elbow the Argentine.

💥 La reacció de @JoanLaportaFCB al cop de colze de Nyom sobre Messi! 🗣 "Clamorós el cop de colze a Messi!!!! Era vermella i no ha tret ni groga!!!! Deu ser que l’arbitre està emprenyat perquè ha perdut el Madrid… quanta feina s’haurà de fer…"#GetafeBarça https://t.co/PjAsIbRCZu pic.twitter.com/632T3mKt30 — Què T'hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) October 17, 2020

The Barcelona coach said he spoke to Getafe coach Jose Bordalas after the game to tell him that Nyon had also insulted him during the match.

“I told him that Nyom had shown me a lack of respect,” he said. “He said ugly things to me which I will not repeat. That’s what I told (Bordalas).”

Koeman needs his team to bounce back quickly as they play again on Tuesday in the Champions League group stages. Barcelona player Hungarian team Ferencvaros at the Camp Nou and then welcome Real Madrid in El Clasico four days later.

