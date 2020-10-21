Koeman Ponders More Barcelona Changes Ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is considering tinkering with his starting XI yet again for Saturday’s La Liga clash with Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

A busy schedule has led the Dutchman to make changes to his team for their last two games against Getafe in La Liga and Ferencvaros in the Champions League.

According to Sport, Koeman “has not yet decided” on his team for El Clasico and has decisions to make over several players. Jordi Alba is one player who is in Koeman’s thoughts currently.

The left-back has been out injured with a hamstring problem but could return. Sergino Dest has filled in for Alba while he’s been out injured and would either drop out or replace Sergi Roberto on the opposite flank.

Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong look set to continue as the double pivot in midfield, while Philippe Coutinho is also expected to retain his place in the starting XI after a bright start to 2020-21.

Yet Koeman does have further decisions to make in attack. The Barcelona boss retains faith in misfiring striker Antoine Griezmann but is aware the Frenchman has yet to score this season.

New signings Pedri and Francisco Trincao both shone in Tuesday’s 5-1 win over Ferencvaros and are pushing for a place. Trincao is the more natural replacement for Griezmann if Koeman does opt to rotate his attack.

Barcelona return to training on Thursday ahead of El Clasico, meaning Koeman does still have time to work on his team before the clash with Zinedine Zidane’s men.

Alba in Fitness Battle

Alba is facing a race to be fit in time for the visit of Real Madrid. The left-back has not featured since hobbling off after 75 minutes of the 1-1 draw with Sevilla at the Camp Nou before the international break.

According to Javier Miguel at AS, the left-back is doing his best to be fit in time, but the club is said to be “pessimistic” about his chances of featuring. Barca will check on Alba’s fitness in training on Thursday but do not want to risk him in case he suffers a relapse.

Koeman will also know he has options at left-back if Alba is ruled out. Dest has slotted in well since arriving from Ajax in the summer transfer window, while Junior Firpo is fit again and could make his first start of the season.

Barca Offered Griezmann Advice

Yet it’s in attack where Barca fans will be eager to know Koeman’s thoughts. There’s no question Griezmann continues to struggle at the Camp Nou, and the team looked far more fluid with the Frenchman on the bench against Ferencvaros.

Griezmann still looks a poor fit for Barcelona and continues to be played in a wide role rather than his preferred central position. Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told beIN Sports, as reported by Sport, that Barcelona’s decision to play Griezmann out of position will affect the Frenchman’s morale.

Not playing in his position is complicated in the long-term. At first, the kid accepts it but if he doesn’t fulfil expectations in the long-term and he feels the position he’s playing doesn’t allow him to express his best qualities, he loses heart. He’s a player that should be in the middle because he’s active, he’s a good passer, he can be dangerous with his final pass, and for the fact he scores goals. But there’s congestion in that area because it’s the zone where Messi moves.

Koeman has some big decisions to make ahead of the biggest game of his career so far as Barcelona manager. The team head into the match after a morale-boosting win over Ferencvaros and another victory on Saturday would provide the club with a massive lift.

