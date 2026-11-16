Kyle Larson ‘Surprised’ By Third NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Few people in the NASCAR realm believed Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson would be a title contender entering The Chase in 2026. Seeded seventh when the regular season came to a close, Larson was winless on the year and didn’t have the raw speed he’s been accustomed to having since he joined Hendrick in 2021.

But Larson and crew chief Cliff Daniels hunkered down and perserved, dominating throughout the postseason to capture their third NASCAR Cup Series championship and their second straight.

Larson’s remarkable postseason run, highlighted by three victories, enabled him to quite literally stun the garage by capturing the title after the conclusion of the first stage at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the season finale.

“This one means a lot just because it was a struggle for us most of the year, especially in the regular season,” Larson said in an interview four days after hoisting the Bill France Cup. “We were just not as consistently competitive as we wanted to be, so we had to work really, really hard and together, come together as a team and figure out how to get better. We were able to do that and go on a little bit of a roll once The Chase started. Had a great 10 weeks to win the championship.”

Even though Larson and the No. 5 team were off a bit throughout the regular season, he detailed their mentality as The Chase began.

“We were off,” Larson said. “So that just made us kind of dig down deep and work hard and develop on our setups and try to find the balance that our race cars needed.

“I don’t think we were ever really expecting it to come together like it did, but we were gonna work as hard as we could to try and figure out how to compete at the level we wanted to. I felt all along like our team was capable of going on the run that we did. I just didn’t know if it was going to come this year or next year or what, but just had to stay patient and trust the process.”

A Third Championship For Kyle Larson

When Larson joined Hendrick, expectations were sky high. The car he was taking over was technically Jimmie Johnson’s old No. 48 team, while Alex Bowman rebranded the No. 88 car to the No. 48 after Johnson retired.

But Larson is not getting too ahead of himself just yet. And that’s because at just 34 years old, he can race for at least another decade, if not longer.

With this mentality, he is denying to be compared to NASCAR’s greatest drivers, such as Johnson, because he doesn’t want anyone to think he is giving up after three titles.

“I’m just trying to go out there and do the best job I can each and every race weekend, and hopefully wins and championships come with that,” Larson said. “But in the moment, I’m not like, ‘All right, this is what I want to accomplish, and this is what I want my legacy to be.’ I’m just not at that point really in my career. Like I said, I’m just competing and trying to do the best job I can.”

Now, Larson has joined Team Penske’s Joey Logano in being the only active three-time Cup Series champions.

“I think it’s just great to, honestly, just join the list of drivers who have three or more championships because it’s not that large of a list,” Larson said. “So, just being on a list with all sorts of Hall of Famers is pretty amazing. To have two active three-time champions out there, with us both probably a long ways to the end of our careers, is pretty neat, to see us both actively kind of chasing a fourth at the same time.”

Kyle Larson’s Championship ‘Surprise’

When asked if he ever thought he’d be a three-time NASCAR champion, Larson humbly admitted he never believed this would happen.

“Honesetly, not at all,” Larson said. “I guess when I came to Hendrick Motorsports, I was hopeful that we could win a single championship. I was never really thinking about more than one.

“And even after we were able to win the first one, it was more of like, I was just content. It was unbelievable and all that because I just never really considered myself like a season-long sort of championship type of driver.”

But to have three championships is a new category. It essentially ensures that Larson will be a first ballot nominee into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Now, as reality sets in, he is looking back on his journey to this point and is amazed at what he’s accomplished. A kid from California now has three Cup Series titles.

“So now sitting here with three, it’s really surprising,” Larson concluded. “But I wouldn’t be here without my team, so, yeah, I recognize that.”