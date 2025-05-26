Colts Second-Year EDGE With Most to Prove Next Season

The Indianapolis Colts were the first to draft a defensive player in the 2024 NFL Draft, taking Laiatu Latu with the 15th overall pick.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski created a list of eight second-year players with the most to prove heading into their sophomore season and named the Colts’ defensive player.

“Through no fault of his own, the Indianapolis Colts’ Laiatu Latu had expectations heaped on him before he even signed his first NFL contract,” Sobleski wrote for B/R. “Latu became the first defensive prospect off the board, which indicates he was viewed as the class’ best talent on that side of the ball. Latu proved to be neither during his rookie year. His four sacks ranked fifth among rookies.”

In his first season with Indianapolis, Latu recorded four sacks, 32 tackles and three forced fumbles.

While the season was decent for the former UCLA Bruin, it was far from expectations, as he was projected to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award by Pro Football Focus. Latu finished 12th in the DROY voting.

Incoming EDGE for the Indianapolis Colts

While the Indianapolis Colts aren’t blowing the whistle on Laiatu Latu, the team brought in some reinforcement at the position.

The Colts drafted EDGE JT Tuimoloau out of Ohio State with the 45th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I felt really fortunate to get [JT Tuimoloau] and I think everybody would tell you that in our [draft] room,” Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said after Day 2 of the draft. “He’s got some unique qualities. He’s a big guy, he’s a really good athlete, he can bend, he knows how to rush, he’s got good length. We’re excited to get him.”

Tuimoloau logged 12.5 sacks and 61 tackles in his final season with the Buckeyes, winning the College Football National Championship.

Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam, who had 8 and 9.5 sacks, respectively, are also on the roster at the defensive end spot and can take snaps away from Latu.

New Colts Defensive Coordinator on Laiatu Latu

After parting ways with Gus Bradley, the Colts hired Lou Anarumo as their new defensive coordinator.

Anarumo was the defensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals before taking the job in Indy.

During his introductory press conference in January, the new Colts DC praised Laiatu Latu.

Anarumo mentioned that he liked Laiatu Latu coming out of college when he was asked about players on the defensive line.

During his time in Cincy, the Bengals had Trey Hendrickson, who had 17.5 sacks in the last two consecutive years — his best defensive years under Lou Anarumo.

If Latu can be developed as Hendrickson, he will see a big jump in sacks in his sophomore year.