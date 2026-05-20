Lakers Helped Create Their Biggest Title Threat — And It Started With Pelinka Last Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of championship edges has long been defined by curiosity, innovation and the influence of Kobe Bryant. But according to a recent ESPN feature, that same philosophy may have quietly contributed to the rise of one of the franchise’s biggest future obstacles.

Last offseason, Victor Wembanyama’s agent, Bouna Ndiaye, reached out to Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka for a meeting — not to discuss a transaction, but to study how Bryant approached growth, preparation and problem-solving.

What followed may have helped unlock the next evolution of the San Antonio Spurs star — and, in turn, reshape the Western Conference landscape.

Lakers’ Kobe Bryant Blueprint Draws Interest From Wembanyama’s Camp

Ndiaye told ESPN that the goal of the meeting with Pelinka was simple: understand how Bryant approached challenges in ways that went beyond traditional basketball development.

“The way they think is different,” Ndiaye said. “The way they play, the way they stretch themselves. Just their curiosity.”

Pelinka, who represented Bryant for much of his career, shared stories that illustrated that mindset — from studying great white sharks to improve defensive instincts to exploring art and architecture for creative inspiration.

For Wembanyama, the objective was specific. He wanted to become more physical without sacrificing mobility, endurance or flexibility — a balance rarely achieved at his size.

“Basically, he wanted to have a physical transformation so he can run forever,” Ndiaye said, “and use his physical tools to get closer to the basket.”

Victor Wembanyama’s Unique Training Approach Paying Off

Wembanyama’s response was unconventional. Inspired in part by Bryant’s approach, he pursued a wide-ranging offseason regimen that included training in China, blending physical conditioning with mental and spatial awareness work.

The results have been evident.

In Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, Wembanyama delivered the most demanding performance of his young career — and one of the most historic.

The 22-year-old finished with 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists and three blocks, logging more than 48 minutes in a double-overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to ESPN Insights, Wembanyama became the first player to record at least 35 points and 20 rebounds in a conference finals game since Charles Barkley in 1993.

Notably, he showed no visible fatigue despite the workload — a testament to the conditioning focus that drove his offseason transformation.

Lakers Now Face Rising Western Conference Threat

For the Lakers, the connection is difficult to ignore.

The same intellectual framework that defined Bryant — and continues to influence the organization through Pelinka — has now been studied and adapted by a generational talent in a rival uniform.

Wembanyama’s rapid development comes as the Spurs build around a young core and position themselves as a long-term contender in the West.

His ability to dominate physically without traditional bulk — while maintaining elite mobility — presents matchup challenges for every team, including Los Angeles.

Pelinka’s Influence Extends Beyond Los Angeles

The meeting between Ndiaye and Pelinka underscores a broader reality in today’s NBA: ideas, philosophies and approaches are as transferable as talent.

“I wanted to understand how Kobe did things,” Ndiaye said. “Victor is not like anybody else. We have to be creative to build programs that are unique to him.”

That creativity is already producing results.

And while the Lakers continue their pursuit of another title, they may now find themselves navigating a Western Conference shaped in part by their own blueprint — one that helped inspire the rise of a player who could stand directly in their path.