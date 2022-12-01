Raiders Named Potential Suitor for 10-Time Pro Bowl QB

The Las Vegas Raiders are finally turning things around after a miserable start to the season. They have back-to-back wins and quarterback Derek Carr has played well. During the team’s recent slump, there was talk of the team finally moving off of the longtime starter.

The Raiders have fallen to ninth in the draft order, which likely takes them out of the running to land a top quarterback prospect. If the season starts to fall apart again, the rumblings of the team making a change will heat back up. Drafting a quarterback early might not be the best move with so many other holes on the roster. However, that doesn’t mean a quarterback change isn’t still possible.

There will be a few notable veterans available in free agency. Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo could get linked to the Raiders due to their experience under Josh McDaniels. The could also be another option. Things are going bad for the Green Bay Packers and they will miss the playoffs this season. Aaron Rodgers could see the writing on the wall and either retire or request a trade. If he wants out, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports sees the Raiders as one of the top landing spots for the future Hall of Famer.

“Respected as he may be in the organization, Derek Carr is extremely expendable after 2022, and may well be ready for new scenery after what’s shaping up to be another lost season,” Benjamin wrote. “Rodgers, meanwhile, has established chemistry with their top investment, Davante Adams, and would be moving closer to his West Coast home.”

Top landing spots for Aaron Rodgers next season:

[According to @CodyJBenjamin] 1. 49ers

2. Jets

3. Seahawks

4. Titans

5. Raiders

6. Giants Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/rmUiUY4ZbS — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 23, 2022

Why Raiders Likely Wouldn’t Be Interested in Rodgers

The Raiders could be somewhat appealing to Rodgers. He’d get to reunite with Davante Adams while also getting to throw to Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. It would easily be the best group of receivers he’s ever had to throw to. The offensive line isn’t great but it has outperformed expectations and could be a solid group if the Raiders add a couple of pieces.

However, Las Vegas might not be as into the idea. Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons but is having one of the worst years of his career. He’s not aging as gracefully as Brady. He likely still has another All-Pro season left in him in the right situation but the Raiders would be risking a lot to land him. Carr is much younger and more reliable. Nobody has any clue when Rodgers would retire. Are the Raiders ready to give up assets just to have Rodgers for a season? The roster isn’t good enough right now to make a move like that.

Will Raiders Stand Pat at QB?

These next few weeks are highly important for Carr. He’s played well this season but hasn’t reached the heights expected of him. At the end of the day, wins matter most for quarterbacks. If the Raiders lose their last six games, owner Mark Davis may take matters into his own hands and force a move at quarterback.

If the team can win three or four of their last six games, they would feel a lot better about what they have going into next year. It’s a situation to watch for the Raiders in the coming weeks.