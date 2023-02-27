Raiders Have Made Decision on Possible Trade for Legendary QB, per Insider

Since the moment the Las Vegas Raiders decided to bench Derek Carr, there’s been rampant speculation about who might replace him. The first name to get linked to the team was Tom Brady. He was a logical fit due to his connections to the Raiders’ front office and coaching staff but he decided to retire over joining a new team.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has gained momentum in recent weeks. Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams have all endorsed the idea of the four-time MVP coming to Las Vegas. However, he’s going to turn 40 during the season and it’s going to cost a lot to add him in a trade. General manager Dave Ziegler has said that he wants to build something sustainable and isn’t trying to catch lightning in a bottle. Those comments would suggest that the Raiders will look to draft a rookie quarterback. Now a new report from NBC Sports’ Peter King suggests that the team has already moved on from the idea of adding Rodgers.

“The Bears have the first overall pick in 2023,” King wrote. “There are four quarterbacks likely to go in the first half of the first round, and four teams with major quarterback needs in the top nine: Houston (two), Indianapolis (four), Las Vegas (seven) and Carolina (nine). I hear—though it might be smoke—that none of the four wants to scotch-tape a veteran like 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers and probably not Derek Carr. So the Bears, if they’re not going to use the first pick on a quarterback, could get rich quick by using quarterback desperation against these four teams.”

Why Would Raiders Be out on Rodgers?

Rodgers is coming off a down year. His 91.1 passer rating in 2022 was the lowest of his career since becoming a starter. That said, he’s just a year removed from being named the back-to-back MVP of the NFL. Reuniting him with Adams and giving him Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow could lead to massive numbers on offense. He’s never had a receiving corps that talented.

If he was a free agent, the Raiders should be all over the idea of signing him. The problem is that the Packers are going to want valuable draft picks for him in a trade. If he was five years younger, any team would be willing to give up whatever it takes to get Rodgers. He’s already flirting with the idea of retiring and is coming off of a lackluster season. His value should be at an all-time low. The Raiders have far too many needs to give up multiple first-round picks for a quarterback who might retire after the season.

A full page in the Vegas newspaper asking Aaron Rodgers to come play for the Raiders. Someone once said; “it never hurts to ask.” #Raiders #RaiderNation @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/zqt9tYsQUW — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) February 26, 2023

Raiders Can Win With a Rookie QB

There is concern that the Raiders committing to a rookie means that they’re going into a full rebuild. That could be the case but that would depend on what other moves the team makes. If Adams, Waller and Refrow are still on the team and they re-sign running back Josh Jacobs, this team is ready to win.

Paying a rookie quarterback means the team would have extra money to upgrade the defense. Now, the Raiders need to find the right rookie but it’s easy to see Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud coming in and at least playing at a similar level as Carr as a rookie. They’d still likely be a year or two away from being legit contenders but they’d be on the right path with a bright future.