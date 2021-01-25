Insider Drops Eye-Opening Raiders-Aaron Rodgers Speculation

For a minute there, it looked like Derek Carr was going to escape rumors about him losing his job this offseason. Well, that was before Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson potentially became available. While Watson appears to be a major long shot, Rodgers to the Las Vegas Raiders isn’t impossible to believe.

The superstar quarterback didn’t exactly commit to the Green Bay Packers when he said his future is “uncertain” following the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game. Naturally, speculation has gone wild concerning where Rodgers might play next season. The Raiders have been connected to the quarterback for years.

Rodgers grew up in Northern California, just a couple of hours away from where the Raiders played in Oakland. He was also almost traded to the team for Randy Moss in 2007. Well, according to Pro Football Talk, Rodgers could finally make his way to the Raiders in 2021.

Top potential Aaron Rodgers destinations in 2021: 49ers, Patriots, Steelers, Raiders, Colts, Saints. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 25, 2021

Las Vegas likes Derek Carr and probably wouldn’t mind sticking with him in 2021. However, adding Rodgers likely turns the Raiders into immediate Super Bowl contenders if new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley can at least somewhat fix the defense. It’s a long shot but it’s hard to imagine Jon Gruden won’t at least consider his options.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Raiders Newsletter!

Carr & Davante Adams Formed Dynamic Duo in College

One thing that might give the Raiders an upper hand in a potential Rodgers trade is the fact that they can offer Green Bay a strong quarterback in return. Carr isn’t in the same league as Rodgers but he’s still a top-10 quarterback. Plus, he has an amazing rapport with the Packers’ star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Carr and Adams played college ball together at Fresno State. The wide receiver caught 233 passes for 3,031 yards and 38 touchdowns while Carr was throwing him the ball. Those numbers came after just two seasons. Though it’s been a while since the two men played together, it’s easy to see them lighting up the field again. Obviously, the Packers would prefer to keep Rodgers for the foreseeable future, but the idea of getting Carr in return has to be somewhat appealing. With him at quarterback, Green Bay would still be playoff contenders.

Rodgers Probably Isn’t Going Anywhere

Speculation about where Rodgers might play in 2021 is going to be at an all-time high right now. He has every right to be irked. The Packers used a first-round pick to draft quarterback Jordan Love in last year’s draft. They could’ve used that pick on an impact player instead of a third-string quarterback.

There’s no way that sits well with Rodgers right now even though it’s been almost a year. It’s certainly possible that the quarterback forces his way out. However, it’s hard to imagine he’s going anywhere. He’s spent 16 years in Green Bay and has won a Super Bowl with the team. He might be ready to get out of the cold weather and do what Tom Brady did this past offseason but he can still win with the Packers. A lot can still happen but the idea of Rodgers playing anywhere else will be hard to imagine until he comes out and makes it clear he’s ready to leave.

READ NEXT: Star Rams DB Makes Cryptic Comments on Raiders Ahead of Free Agency

