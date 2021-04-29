Raiders on 3-Time MVP’s Trade ‘Wish List’: Report

Things are getting pretty wild right before the NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped the biggest bombshell in weeks when he reported that reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to be a Green Bay Packer. It’s seemed like for months, there was tension between the two sides. It appeared as if things smoothed over, but it has now hit a tipping point.

It’s impossible to know if anything will happen soon, especially with the draft about to be underway. However, Rodgers may already have a list of teams that he’s looking at. According to Pro Football Talk, the quarterback has a wish list that features the Las Vegas Raiders, San Fransico 49ers and Denver Broncos.

From unimpeachable source: As of last night, Aaron Rodgers’ wish list was 49ers, Broncos, Raiders (not necessarily in that order). He wanted Packers to take the 49ers’ offer. Next move by Rodgers is TBD. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2021

This is not the first time that the Raiders have been linked to Rodgers. Earlier this month, Cam Inman of Bay Area News Group said the silver and black were a possible destination for the superstar. The Raiders haven’t gotten involved in quarterback rumors this offseason but if Rodgers is legitimately interested in the team, they’ll certainly consider it.

What Would It Take for Raiders to Land Rodgers?

These rumors put the Raiders in a very awkward position. They obviously like Derek Carr and think he’s a strong starting quarterback. However, Rodgers is one of the three best in the world at the position. That’s not a knock on Carr and if Las Vegas does reach out to the Packers, that won’t be a referendum on their current starter.

At 37-years-old, it’s hard to know exactly how much Rodgers is worth in a trade. He’s definitely got a few great years left but he does have an injury history. The Raiders have a young team and won’t be eager to give up too many draft picks. A package featuring Carr and a couple of first-round picks could be enough to get it done if the Packers are high on the Raiders quarterback. Regardless of what happens, it will be fascinating to watch.

Carr Lit up College With Davante Adams

One thing that might give the Raiders an advantage over other teams in the Rodgers sweepstakes is that they have a good quarterback to offer in return. Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater won’t excite anybody and Jimmy Garoppolo is injured far too often. Now, the 49ers do have the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. They could send that to Green Bay and they could then use it to draft their quarterback of the future. However, they already drafted Jordan Love last year. He’s not ready yet but could be in a year or two.

The Packers have a roster that’s ready to win now. Carr can definitely get them back to the playoffs. Also, he played college ball with Davante Adams. The two formed one of the best duos in the NCAA while at Fresno State. It’s easy to see those two still have a rapport in Green Bay. It’s unlikely to happen but it’s not impossible that Rodgers ends up in Las Vegas.

