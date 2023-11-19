Davante Adams Sends Strong Message to Aidan O’Connell After Rough Game

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ hot streak has come to an end following a 20-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Unlike many losses of years past, the reason the team lost this game was due to the offense and not the defense.

Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell had a very rough game. He threw three interceptions, including one on the last drive to cornerback Jalen Ramsey that lost the game. Even though O’Connell has thrown three touchdowns in five games this season compared to six interceptions, the team has yet to lose confidence in the quarterback.

Star wide receiver Davante Adams made it clear that nobody is ready to give up on O’Connell yet.

“We’re not freaking out, he’s not freaking out,” Adams said in his November 19 postgame media availability, via The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “We just have to stay together and find a way to convert better.”

The Raiders defense has been playing very well in recent weeks and held the NFL’s top offense to just 20 points despite getting little help from the offense. This would’ve been a huge win for Las Vegas to pull off and would’ve seriously helped their playoff chances. Unfortunately, O’Connell wasn’t up for the task this week.

Could Team Turn to Jimmy Garoppolo?

Outside of a 30-point performance against the New York Giants in Week 9, the Raiders offense has struggled all season. They have yet to score 20 or more points in 10 of 11 games this season. Benching Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of Aidan O’Connell has not led to a boost.

The Raiders could face a tough decision if O’Connell doesn’t improve. Garoppolo has been bad this season and led the league in interceptions (9) before getting benched. However, the team is paying him $24.25 million a season and he’s been good in the past despite a rough debut year with the Raiders.

O’Connell won’t lose the starting job yet but interim head coach Antonio Pierce has to do what he can to win if he hopes to keep the job past this season. It may take a move back to Garoppolo if O’Connell can’t start showing more. A loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 12 makes getting the playoffs very difficult so the Raiders have to hope that the rookie can flip a switch soon.

Davante Adams Praises Defense

For years, the Raiders offense has had to carry the defense. The group hasn’t finished in the top 15 in yards allowed or points allowed since 2002. While they still have work to do to break that streak, the defense is playing better than it has in years.

Heading into Week 11, the Dolphins led the NFL with 31.7 points per game but the Raiders held them to just 20. That should’ve been enough to get them the win but the offense has been one of the worst in the league this year despite having a lot of talent.

Davante Adams acknowledged that the offense needs to improve while also praising the defensive performance.

“Defense played great,” Adams said. “We’ve gotta do a better job of helping them out. … We’ve gotta make it easier on the team by doing our part.”

Overall, this game was closer than many expected but it can’t help but feel like the Raiders let a really good opportunity slip through its fingers.