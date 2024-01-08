Raiders’ Aidan O’Connell Sends Heartfelt Message With Future in Question

The Las Vegas Raiders started Sunday’s Week 18 game against the Broncos with a punt, but over the next four drives, managed two long, sustained touchdown forays and another for a field goal. Most impressive was the 98-yard drive that began with less than two minutes to play in the half. It covered 13 methodical plays and showed that, while the Raiders may turn in any number of directions at quarterback next year, Aidan O’Connell has a future in the NFL.

The 98-yard touchdown drive is the longest touchdown drive for the #Raiders since Week 4 of the 2017 season at Denver (99-yard TD drive). https://t.co/vZ82Vi2YoN — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) January 7, 2024

It may be as a starter. It may be as a backup. It may be with the Raiders or not. But O’Connell, the fourth-round pick from Purdue, certainly has a place in the league. He finished the 27-14 Week 18 win over the Broncos with 244 yards on 20-for-31 passing, connecting for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked only twice and had a quarterback rating of 110.1.

And after the game, he had a simple message for interim coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders: He appreciates the chance.

“Obviously, it’s been a whirlwind the last few weeks,” O’Connell said in his postgame press conference. “Rookie season is hard, it’s long, and obviously everything that happened was a little crazy but super-appreciative of the opportunity to play, it’s not an opportunity that a lot of guys get so, tried to make the most of it. Felt the support from AP and the rest of my teammates throughout. We’ll see what happens in the future. It’s out of my control but, again, just moreso reflective on the season, proud of our guys.”

Aidan O’Connell’s Future Up in the Air

What’s next for Aidan O’Connell will depend primarily on whether he did enough to sell the franchise on his potential for the future. O’Connell’s numbers were not bad for the season—he threw for 2,218 yards in 11 games (10 starts) and posted an 83.9 quarterback rating. He threw 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions this year.

Those are not star numbers, but they’re promising for a rookie. Of course, O’Connell is not a normal rookie—he was a walk-on at Purdue and stayed in college for six years. O’Connell will be 26 at the opening of next season and, by way of comparison, the other top rookie quarterbacks in this year’s NFL, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, are 22.

No matter what direction the Raiders go next year at quarterback, O’Connell figures to be on the roster. He is cheap, just finishing the first of a four-year, non-guaranteed $4.4 million contract. And whether the Raiders try on a veteran like Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, or take a crack at a rookie in the draft, O’Connell will at least get a chance to earn the job.

Antonio Pierce’s Raiders Status Could Affect AOC

Some of that might depend on what the Raiders do with Antonio Pierce, the interim coach who put his faith in O’Connell after he got the job following the firing of Josh McDaniels. Listening to Pierce often leaves the impression that Pierce feels O’Connell can handle a starting job.

That was the case after the Broncos win, which saw O’Connell briefly leave the game for medical attention.

“I thought tonight was really telling,” Pierce said in his press conference. “He battled some injuries. You saw him leave, go into the locker room, I looked at him and wasn’t sure if he was gonna battle through it. But I’ve said it before, he is a mentally tough individual. Very mature, he has grown in front of our eyes, full display.

“Went 10 starts this year, a great opportunity for him to be evaluated going forward. I think he has earned the trust of his peers and his coaches. Kid drove us 98 yards down the field and made some hell of a plays throwing the football. That was impressive. … Very calm and very poised. Everything we talked about in practice was on full display.”