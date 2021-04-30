Raiders Ripped Online for Making Another 1st Round Reach

Just before draft time, the Las Vegas Raiders started getting named in a bunch of rumors, including a possible trade for Aaron Rodgers. They decided to stay put with their pick and addressed a major need on offense. With the No. 17 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Raiders selected Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood.

Mood: When you find out you're headed to Vegas. 📺: 2021 #NFLDraft live on @nflnetwork April 29 – May 1 pic.twitter.com/Wi6h5waPCl — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 30, 2021

While Leatherwood is a solid player from a great program, nobody saw him being a first-round pick. He was expected to be available in the second round. This isn’t the first time the Raiders have reached early in the draft. In 2019, they took Clelin Ferrell with the fourth overall pick, and last year, they took Damon Arnette with the 19th overall pick.

4th overall in 2019: DE Clelin Ferrell 19th overall in 2020: CB Damon Arnette 17th overall in 2021: OT Alex Leatherwood No team is more likely to surprise in round one than the Raiders. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 30, 2021

Needless to say, the Raiders took a beating online for the selection.

Alex Leatherwood is my No. 69 overall player. Last year, Damon Arnette was my No. 99 overall player.#Raiders took both in Round 1 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 30, 2021

#Raiders probably could've gotten him in the second round, but they drafted Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood No. 17. Wow. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) April 30, 2021

Alex Leatherwood simple a case of Jon Gruden falling in love w a last name — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) April 30, 2021

The Raiders coming with another reach. Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood heading to Vegas. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 30, 2021

Leatherwood at 17 is wild. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 30, 2021

Alex Leatherwood has the longest arms in the draft. Biggest reach in the draft. pic.twitter.com/Tq4EzFiVCb — RaiderRamble.com™ (@TheRaiderRamble) April 30, 2021

If Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock’s previous reaches paid off, then nobody would be questioning them. However, Arnette and Ferrell have not nearly lived up to their draft statuses. Leatherwood better be a star or Raiders fans are going to lose their minds.

Leatherwood Has Strengths, but a Lot of Weaknesses

Leatherwood was a four-year starter at one of the best programs in all of college football. That certainly counts for a lot. That said, he’s got a lot of issues he needs to work on. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein was able to highlight what he does and doesn’t do well:

Leatherwood has projectable traits, solid athleticism and position versatility, but suffers from a failure to consistently execute at a high level due to issues that might be correctable. He sees the game well and works to stay balanced and composed in pass sets, but struggles with ranging and redirecting at the top of the rush. He doesn’t have a very strong outside hand in pass pro, but his length could become a more formidable tool with a change in approach. He’s a positional run blocker who lacks knock-back power but is capable of operating in any run scheme. Teams will need to determine if he’s a guard or tackle, but an upgrade in aggressiveness is needed in order to become a good NFL lineman.

Leatherwood does have skill but Christian Darrisaw and Teven Jenkins were both still on the board and they project to be better players in the NFL. Time will tell if the Raiders made another huge first-round mistake.

Raiders Draft Alabama Player in 1st Round for 3rd Straight Draft

It’s clear that the Raiders put a lot of stock in players out of Alabama. In 2019, they took Josh Jacobs, and last year, they Henry Ruggs in the first round. Jacobs is a stud and Pro Bowl, but Ruggs has a lot to work on to prove he isn’t a bust. Relying on big school talent hasn’t paid off for the Raiders yet.

Obviously, Leatherwood could end up being an elite talent. Everybody thought Kolton Miller was a reach in 2018 and he’s developed into a stud. The Raiders haven’t done enough to earn confidence but maybe Leatherwood will help restore it.

