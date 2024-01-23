Raiders Looking to Interview 2 Recently Fired OCs for Opening

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting to ramp up their search for a new offensive coordinator. One of the notable names the team is eyeing is former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

The Raiders have plans to interview Getsy, per a January 23 X post from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Raiders plan to interview former #Bears OC Luke Getsy for their offensive coordinator job this week, per source. Chicago ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in rushing, respectively, in two seasons with Getsy calling plays. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2024

Though the Bears were No. 2 in rushing in 2023 (182.1 yards per game), they were 27th in passing (182.1 yards per game). This led to Getsy getting fired this offseason. The biggest concern with him is that he had trouble developing quarterback Justin Fields as a passer and the Raiders will almost certainly have a young quarterback who needs developing in 2024.

The Raiders also plan to interview former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, per Pelissero.

Former #Browns OC Alex Van Pelt will also interview for the #Raiders' offensive coordinator job this week, per source. https://t.co/7W5iFRqj7z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2024

Similar to Getsy, Van Pelt was recently fired from his role. However, that situation is a bit more complex. Van Pelt did not call plays for the Browns and his main duties were to serve as quarterbacks coach. Cleveland decided to shake up their coaching staff after an early playoff exit and Van Pelt was one of the casualties.

He hasn’t been the main playcaller on a team since 2009 with the Buffalo Bills so there are a lot of unknowns with him but he could have some upside. He has been coaching in the NFL since 2006.

Zac Robinson Also in the Mix

The Raiders may also decide against hiring a re-tread for their offensive coordinator job. According to a January 22 X post from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the team is hoping to interview Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Zac Robinson.

Source: The Steelers and Raiders have put in slips to interview Rams pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson for their OC jobs. Robinson interviews with the Patriots tomorrow, previously interviewed with the Bears. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 22, 2024

Robinson is a hot candidate as former Rams assistants under Sean McVay have had a lot of success throughout the NFL. Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor are just a few of the names who have made it big.

Robinson figures to be the next of McVay’s proteges to get a chance at calling plays. There’s interest in him around the NFL so there’s no guarantee the Raiders will have a shot. He’d be a very interesting hire if the Raiders can convince him to come to Las Vegas.

Other Candidates to Keep an Eye On

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was the first big name linked to the Raiders offensive coordinator job. He could be appealing to Las Vegas due to his previous experience as a head coach and his years of play calling. The Bears were in the mix for him but ended up hiring Shane Waldron instead.

San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak could also be in line to be an offensive coordinator in 2024. He has previous experience as a playcaller with the Vikings in 2021. The 49ers have also been a factory for top offensive assistants so he’s somebody who would make sense for the Raiders.

Finding the right offensive coordinator is going to be very important for head coach Antonio Pierce. His experience is on the defensive side of the ball so he needs somebody who can own the offense. Hiring the wrong offensive coordinator could lead to a rough season.