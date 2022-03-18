Raiders Sign Dynamic Ex-Lions 2nd Round Pick Running Back

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ trade for Davante Adams ruled the day but the team remains busy filling out the roster. It appeared the team was set at running back after signing Brandon Bolden but that wasn’t the case. Las Vegas has decided to add another running back with ability in the return game.

According to former Raiders linebacker Will Compton and his Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, the team has signed running back Ameer Abdullah to a deal.

Ameer Abdullah is headed to Las Vegas to sign with the Raiders, per source — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) March 17, 2022

Abdullah has been in the NFL for seven years after being a second-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2015. He became a dual-threat option for Detroit as he had over 500 rushing yards and 25 catches in two of his first three years. He eventually signed with the Minnesota Vikings before most recently playing with the Carolina Panthers. Abdullah can make an impact in the rushing and receiving game but the Raiders could also use him as a returner. He was the NFL’s leader in kick return yards in 2015. It’ll be interesting to see how the team uses him.

Will Raiders Keep 4 Running Backs?

With the Raiders signing Abdullah, they now have four running backs under contract in 2022 as he joins Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake and Bolden. Teams typically don’t carry so many running backs on the roster once the regular season starts. So who will be the odd man out if the Raiders have to make a cut?

Right now, Abdullah would likely be the first to get the ax. Jacobs is a Pro Bowler and former first-round pick who isn’t going anywhere. Drake is a dynamic playmaker who has too many guarantees on his contract to get cut. Bolden played under head coach Josh McDaniels when they were both with the New England Patriots. It’s hard to imagine he’ll get cut thanks to his familiarity in the offense. That doesn’t necessarily mean Abdullah has no chance to stick around. The Raiders could use him as a return man, which would help him keep a roster spot. If not, he could always stick around on the practice squad.

Raiders Sign Alec Ingold Replacement

The first controversial roster move McDaniels made since taking over the Raiders was letting fullback Alec Ingold go. He was a team captain and beloved by all of his teammates. Plus, he did a lot of great work in the Las Vegas community. However, McDaniels clearly wanted to bring in somebody he was more familiar with.

The Raiders announced that they’ve signed former Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson.

Touchdown in Las Vegas 🇩🇪 We have signed free agent FB Jakob Johnson » https://t.co/diHWdyAcY6 pic.twitter.com/UZiPux4kPM — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 17, 2022

Johnson spent the last three seasons in New England under McDaniels so he knows the offense very well. He should be an asset for the coach as he teaches the new offense to the team. Fullbacks have fallen out of fashion in the NFL but McDaniels is a fan of using them. Johnson has never actually had a rushing attempt in an NFL game.

