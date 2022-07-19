Veteran RB Could Be Cut by Raiders if He Doesn’t Impress in Training Camp

Rookies for the Las Vegas Raiders have already started training camp with veterans soon to follow. This is a pivotal camp for the team as they have an entirely new coaching staff headed by Josh McDaniels. There have also been big changes made to the roster. While there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the team right now, there will be tough decisions to make in the coming weeks.

The Raiders are absolutely stacked at running back. There are seven on the roster but the team will keep four at most. Josh Jacobs is a lock to make the roster along with rookie Zamir White. Kenyan Drake will also likely stay as he’d be an $8 million dead cap hit if cut, per Spotrac. Ameer Abdullah is a former second-round pick who has had success in the league. However, he has an uphill battle to make the active roster. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that Abdullah needs to light up training camp to make the team:

While McDaniels does have a history of utilizing multiple backs, Abdullah will need to lean on his receiving ability to make the roster. A capable receiving back who had 38 receptions last season, Abdullah can carve out a valuable role as a pass-catcher. However, he’ll have to do more than just catch passes in camp to earn that role. To make the final 53, Abdullah will have to stand out as a playmaker who can do things that Bolden, Brown and White simply can’t.

Raiders Will Keep RBs on Practice Squad

The Raiders wouldn’t have brought in so many running backs if they didn’t plan to keep quite a few around. The position gets injured at a high rate so the team will likely keep a running back or two on the practice squad. Las Vegas could reserve a spot for a young player like seventh-round pick Brittain Brown.

They may also want to keep a veteran, and Abdullah would be a strong candidate. There’s a lot for the coaching staff to figure out but they have to feel good about the talent they have at running back now.

Josh Jacobs has a 90.4 PFF Grade since entering the NFL in 2019… Tied for 4th among RBs in that span ☠️ pic.twitter.com/QSUUbezuYf — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) April 5, 2022

Drake Expects to Be Healthy for Training Camp

Drake hasn’t been able to show the coaching staff what he can do quite yet as he was recovering from a broken ankle he suffered in Week 13. Fortunately, he should be back for the start of training but isn’t 100% yet.

“I’m definitely going to be ready for camp. It’s not going to be full speed ahead once I get into camp, but for the regular season, I’m going to be definitely ready to go,” Drake told Matt Holder of Silver and Black Pride.

“A couple of preseason games or however I feel need to kind of get back into football shape. But really I’m excited about the opportunity to kind of get back on the field. I’ve been hurt for the [majority] of seven months now. … So I feel great just working through the things that you usually go through when you’re coming off a major injury and just ready to kind of get back on the field. It’s not my first rodeo.”

