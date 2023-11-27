Raiders CB Amik Robertson Throws Bold Shade at Chiefs

Through the first quarter and half, the Las Vegas Raiders looked like they may be able to pull off an upset against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team was up 14-0 before the offense stalled and the defense let go of the rope.

The Raiders were outscored 31-3 the rest of the way and lost 31-17. Though the team was blown out, cornerback Amik Robertson still thinks highly of Las Vegas and threw some shade at the Chiefs.

“We have lost a couple of them this season, but for me, this one hurts a little bit because I know we are better than that team,” Robertson said during his November 26 postgame media availability. “I know we have more dawgs; I know we are better than that team. I’m just pissed off we couldn’t get the win. We put the work in. We know we are better than that team.”

Patrick Mahomes is 10-1 against the Raiders in his career and Las Vegas hasn’t beaten the Chiefs since the 2020 season. It’s difficult for the team to say they are better when they’ve consistently been losing over the past several years. The gap between the Raiders and Chiefs has yet to start closing.

Robertson further explained why he thinks the Raiders lost the game.

“They didn’t out-scheme us anything,” Robertson said. “It was just 15 running around and finding open spots and throwing the ball. Same s*** since I was a rookie. We have to find a way, especially when we go up like that. We have to step on their throats — on both sides of the ball.”

Davante Adams Reacts to Loss

Davante Adams started off the game against the Chiefs very strong. He had five catches for 73 yards in the first half but didn’t catch a single pass in the second half.

It looked like the Raiders offense was finally starting to click after a rough couple of weeks but they couldn’t keep things going in the second half. Adams was very frustrated following the game.

“No disrespect to them, but it was more about what we were doing,” Adams said during his November 26 postgame media availability. “We didn’t really execute the way that we had been earlier. We have to do a better job of sticking to the things that got us to that point and find a way to finish.

“It’s frustrating, and confusing too.”

It’s been a frustrating season for Adams, who is on pace for nearly 1,150 receiving yards and fewer than 100 receptions, which would both be his lowest totals since 2019. He has gone 0-3 against the Chiefs since joining the Raiders.

Antonio Pierce Disappointed

A win against the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs would’ve gone a long way in helping interim head coach Antonio Pierce earn the full-time job. Getting blown out by the rival is the worst outcome for him.

He wasn’t in the best spirits after the game.

“I’m disappointed,” Pierce said during his postgame press conference. “We knew what was coming. There was a lot of speed on the field. … There were opportunities for us to get the guy down and give us another chance. We didn’t do that.”

There are still five games left for Pierce to win the head coaching job but his chances took a big hit with the loss to the Chiefs.