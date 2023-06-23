Raiders Predicted to Cut Last Player From 2020 Draft Class

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to have some intriguing roster battles this offseason, but possibly the most interesting to watch will be cornerback. The team moved on from Week 1 starters Rock Ya-Sin and Anthony Averett this offseason, bringing in several new faces, including David Long Jr. and Duke Shelley.

The Raiders also added Jakorian Bennett out of Maryland in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. With so many new faces, some returning players will be fighting for a roster spot. 2020 fourth-round pick Amik Robertson battled last season until he was able to win over the new coaching staff. Despite only being 5-foot-8, he led Raiders cornerbacks with two interceptions last season. However, that may not be enough to keep him on the roster in 2023.

According to their June 20 roster predictions, Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic predict that R0bertson narrowly misses the cut.

“Robertson and [Sam] Webb will both have the chance to fight for a roster spot,” Tafur and Reed wrote. “The 5-foot-8 Robertson was one of the new Raiders brass’ favorite players that they inherited, but his size limitations are tricky and ultimately prove his undoing.”

The Raiders drafted seven players in 2020, but Robertson is the only one who remains on the roster for now.

Las Vegas Raiders Likely to Bring in Veteran CB?

What’s also working against Amik Robertson is that the Raiders may not be done adding cornerbacks. Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur mentioned in their roster predictions that the team is likely to add another veteran cornerback in the coming weeks.

“This list doesn’t include Marcus Peters, or whatever veteran the Raiders ultimately bring in for training camp,” Reed and Tafur wrote.

Reed and Tafur previously reported on June 14 that veteran cornerback Marcus Peters is “likely” to sign with the Raiders. That move has yet to happen, but it’s sounding like the team is aiming to add a veteran cornerback. Peters is a three-time Pro Bowler but has missed 2o combined games over the last two seasons due to injury. If he can stay healthy, he would bring a veteran presence and some ball-hawking ability. He has 32 career interceptions.

CB Named Roster Hole for Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders haven’t had a cornerback make the Pro Bowl since Nnamdi Asomugha in 2010. It’s a position that they have had a difficult time addressing in the draft. D.J. Hayden, Gareon Conley and Damon Arnette were all first-round picks since 2013 and none of them made it to a second contract with the Raiders. Some aren’t buying that the team has done enough to address the position this offseason.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra put together a list of the 10 biggest roster holes in the NFL on June 20 and listed the Raiders’ cornerbacks at No. 3.

“Surprisingly, Vegas didn’t upgrade the O-line, but the cornerback cupboard is particularly bare,” Patra wrote. “David Long Jr. and Duke Shelley are currently pegged as the outside corners, but neither has been a full-time starter before. Nate Hobbs is a solid nickel. The group lacks a No. 1 and is counting on parts to create a whole. Adding a veteran to solidify the corps should be a priority before the season kicks off.”