Raiders Starter Leaves Stadium in Ambulance After Opener

It seemed like almost everything was going wrong for the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team was down 17-3 at halftime but was able to make it a game in the second half. The Raiders got the score to 24-19 but couldn’t do enough to pull off the come-from-behind win.

Not only did Las Vegas lose, but they were also struck with some bad news once the game ended. Starting center Andre James had to leave SoFi Stadium in an ambulance and was taken to a local hospital, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

@Raiders center Andre James is being taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He looked to be in good spirits it looks precautionary more than anything — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) September 12, 2022

Fortunately, James appeared to be doing well after the game so there isn’t much concern. He was apparently hurt on the last offensive play of the game. Since becoming the starting center last season, James hasn’t missed a single game. According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the center is being evaluated for a concussion.

Andre James is being evaluated for a concussion. https://t.co/cX73JZuXt6 — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 12, 2022

The league and the Raiders can’t take any risks with concussions so this is likely a precautionary measure. Head coach Josh McDaniels didn’t elaborate on the situation after the game but there should be more details to emerge in the coming days.

What Will Raiders Do if James Has to Miss Time?

The biggest story from the Raiders’ Week 1 loss is how badly the offensive line played. The team gave up 6.0 sacks which obviously rattled quarterback Derek Carr, who threw three interceptions. Losing James would only make things worse. If he can’t play, rookie third-round pick Dylan Parham would take over as the starter.

He could have a bright future at the position but needs a lot of work before the Raiders can trust him to start. The NFL takes concussions very seriously so James may have to sit out next week. That could lead to more issues for the Raiders next week as they try to solve these offensive line issues before the season gets out of hand.

No Need to Panic Yet

Outside of Davante Adams putting on a show with 10 catches for 141 yards, the Raiders put together an ugly performance to start the season. The expensive pass rushing duo of Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby didn’t get a single sack on Justin Herbert and Carr put up one of the worst performances of his career. Despite all of that, the Raiders only lost by five points and were in the game until the final snap.

The Chargers might have the most talented roster in the NFL so playing them close isn’t anything to be ashamed about. The Raiders have a lot to work on but it’s not time to panic yet. Adams and Darren Waller looked great and the defense played well in the second half. The offensive line is a major concern but the team also won’t be playing a pass rushing duo of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack every game. The Arizona Cardinals come to Las Vegas next week and the Raiders absolutely have to win that game or the season could be derailed before it really starts.